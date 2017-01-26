World Snap
Sports :
PMO officials take initiative to train staff for mobile banking and cashless transactions
AgencyFollowing the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s call to increase cashless transactions, a unique initiative was undertaken by senior officers of ... More
Centre’s fresh blow to black money
IANSAnother blow dealt by the Centre to those holding black money; Govt presents bill to amend Income Tax Act, 50 % tax and penalty to be levied on volunt ... More
International football player, Poonam Chauhan, dies of dengue
ANIVaranasi : In an unfortunate incident, an international football player from Varanasi, Poonam Chauhan, died due to dengue. [ventun ... More
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova back on court for charity match
ANIRussian tennis star Maria Sharapova says it is 'special' to be back on ... More
IIFCL launches infrastructure debt fund
IANS
New Delhi : The government-run India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) Tuesday launched its first in ... More
Other Top News
Sports News26 Jan 2017 : India vs England 1st T20 – Kanpur : Live Scores Update
Kanpur : India will play 1st T20 in 3 T20 series against England today at Green Park stadium, Kanpur. ... Read MoreIndian archer Deepika Kumari bows out of Rio Olympics
Rio de Janeiro : On Thursday, Indian archer Deepika Kumari bowed out of the Rio Olympics, going down to Taipei’s Ting Tan Ya in the 1/8 Elimination ... Read MoreLive : Ind vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 : Rahane’s ton puts India in control against Windies
Kingston : Star batsman Ajinkya Rahane scored his seventh Test century as India gathered a vital 304-run first innings lead against the West Indies ... Read More
National News11 protesters injured in Kashmir clash
Srinagar : The police said on Tuesday that at least 11 protesters were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district as security forces opened fire at a stone-peltin ... Read More
State News4 killed, 20 other injured as tree falls on vehicle in Haryana’s Hisar district
Hisar : The police said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed and nearly 20 others injured in Haryana’s Hisar district when a tree fell on a mini-truck ... Read More
International NewsAt least 4 killed, 15 others injured as multiple explosions strike Thai tourist towns
Bangkok 😕 Police said on Friday that at least four people were killed and 15 others injured as multiple explosions struck Thai tourist towns. ... Read More21 killed, 5 others injured in China power plant blast
A local authorities said that at least 21 people were killed and five others injured in a pipe explosion at a power plant in central China’s Hubei province on Thursday. A high-p ... Read More26-year-old man who killed 19 mentally disabled people in Japan arrested
Tokyo 😕 On Tuesday, the police arrested a 26-year-old man who went on a stabbing spree at a care facility for people with mental disabilities in T ... Read More
Entertainment NewsKajol feels actors can’t be popular without being glamorous
Bollywood has always given importance to the one who is always in the limelight only because of their glam quotient. [ventunomedia_video ven_vidoe_id=”ODM4NzAzfHwxMDg0 ... Read MoreDont allow my son to watch TV: Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty says she is a strict parent and doesn’t allow her four-year-old son to watch TV but will make an exception for a children’ ... Read MoreIndian TV soap operas ‘Badho Bahu’ to break size-zero obsession on TV
In a country where Indian TV soap operas for years have focussed only on kitchen politics and ‘saas-bahu’ dramas, a new show titled “Badho Bahu” will tell a story of a pl ... Read More
Business NewsMcDonald’s to invest over Rs 700 crore to expand
Panaji : A senior company official said on Monday that McDonald’s will invest Rs 700-750 crore over the next few years to expand ... Read MoreI will give a taste of law to wilful defaulters : Narendra Modi
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would give a taste of law to wilful loan defaulters who, having defaulted o ... Read MoreTata Sons told to pay $1.17 bn as damages to DoCoMo
Mumbai : Tata Sons, the holding arm of India’s largest business conglomerate, has been asked by an international arbitration p ... Read More
City NewsPost meditation, feeling energetic: Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi : On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal? said he was feeling “very energe ... Read MoreSC refuses interim bail to godman Asaram Bapu
New Delhi 😕 In a set-back to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court on Thursday r ... Read MoreModi can even have me murdered, says Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi 😕 On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so ... Read More
Blog/Opinion/Featured NewsWhy some animals are nocturnal
Researchers have discovered how differences in sleep and wakefulness mechanisms make many animals sleep at night and be active during the day, while others do the r ... Read More‘Nitish can defeat BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls’
Patna : On Friday, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babu Lal Marandi said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most suitable face as the ... Read MoreKids with Cushing syndrome face higher suicide risk
Children with Cushing syndrome — a metabolic disorder caused by high levels of the stress hormone hormone cortisol — may be at higher risk for suicide as well as ... Read More
Sci-Tech NewsIAF inducts two Tejas fighters into 45 Squadron
Bengaluru : On Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted two Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) into its ‘Flying Daggers’ 45 Squadron here. Southern Air Comm ... Read More
Health NewsDoctors gearing up for east India’s first cadaver liver transplant
Kolkata 😕 Bolstering efforts to carry out cadaver organ transplants in West Bengal, a team of doctors is gearing up to perform eastern India’s fir ... Read More
Education NewsBihar toppers scam: Former board chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh & wife arrested
Patna : The police said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday arrested Bihar School Examination Board’s former chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh and h ... Read More
LifeStyle NewsDrunk women may engage more in unprotected sex
Women under the influence of alcohol tend to get more involved in sexual risk-taking and engage more in unprotected sex, a new study has revealed. According to ... Read More