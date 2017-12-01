Amazon Alexa Echo Dot – 3149 Rs Only in Amazon.in

Echo Dot is new innovated product by Amazon which is hands-free, voice controlled device that uses that can recognize voice and perform tasks like play music, set alarms and timers, weather and sports scores, check your calendar, manage to-do, shopping lists, control smart home devices and many other things.

This device uses same far-field voice recognition as . It comes up with seven microphones, beam forming technology and noice cancellation. You can talk to Echo Dot from any direction even in noisy environment.

Further, you can control lights, plugs (obviously from compatible devices). Also, You can order food from Zomato, request a ride from OLA and many more things.

