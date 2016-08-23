Anil Ambani’s eldest son Anmol joins Reliance Capital board as an Additional Director

IANS/Worldsnap Staff

August 23, 2016 17:05:03 IST

Last Updated : August 23, 2016 17:52:54 IST

Mumbai : The Board of Directors of Reliance Capital on Tuesday approved the induction of Anmol Ambani, the 24-year-old eldest son of Reliance Group Chairman, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, on the Board of Reliance Capital as an Additional Director.

The induction follows the recommendation by the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Reliance Capital, comprising largely of Independent Directors, a company statement said.

Anmol Ambani said that “The last two years have given me great learnings about the financial services business. I look forward to using this experience for scaling up our businesses and contributing towards their growth and progress”.

An alumnus of Warwick Business School, Britain, he has been working in various financial services businesses within Reliance Capital since 2014.

He has also been a part of the interactions with Nippon Life for increasing stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management in the last two years.

“Anmol’s presence in any event evokes a lot of engagement and response. He likes to spend a lot of time interacting with local teams informally,” said Sam Ghosh, Executive Director and Group CEO of Reliance Capital.