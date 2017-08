Recently, Jio has launched new plans which are very good in terms of Validity and data. Best plan is 399 Rs plan. In prepaid, for 399 Rs, user will get 84 days validity now which was only 28 days before. Also, data has been increased to 84 GB with 1 GB per day cap.

There are many other plans as well for which they have doubled validity and data. Check Video for more details.