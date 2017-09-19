Kharif Crop Sowing increased compare to last year

As per report received from states, the total sown area as on 7th July 2017 is been increased in this year compare to last year.

Kharif Crop’s sown area is 404.27 lakh hectare as compared to 371.39 lakh hectare at this time last year.

It is reported that rice has been sown/transplanted in 79.81 lakh ha, pulses in 44.11 lakh ha, coarse cereals in 80.78 lakh ha, sugarcane in 47.93 lakh hectare and cotton in 71.82 lakh ha.

The details of the area covered so far and that covered during this time last year are given below:

(In Lakh hectare)