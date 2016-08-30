Today's News of India
Two years’ bonus for central government employees: Arun Jaitley
August 30, 2016 17:51:26 IST
New Delhi 😕 Some 33 lakh employees of the central government had reason to cheer on Tuesday with the government announcing their annual bonus that has been pending for two years.
“The bonus entitlement for 2014-15 and 2015-16 will be released on the revised norms for central government employees. This was pending for two years. After this, the bonus will be covered under the 7th Pay Commission,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here.
Author : IANS/Worldsnap Staff, Section : Breaking News, Business, Featured, Top News, TAGS : Tagged as: Arun Jaitley