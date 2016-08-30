World Snap
Today's News of India
Sports :
     Live Scores     Upcoming Matches     Today's Cricket Matches     Sports :  Football     Tennis

World Snap > Breaking News > Two years’ bonus for central government employees: Arun Jaitley

Two years’ bonus for central government employees: Arun Jaitley

  • Get Latest News on :

    Two years' bonus for central government employees: Arun Jaitley

    New Delhi 😕 Some 33 lakh employees of the central government had reason to cheer on Tuesday with the government announcing their annual bonus that has been pending for two years.

    “The bonus entitlement for 2014-15 and 2015-16 will be released on the revised norms for central government employees. This was pending for two years. After this, the bonus will be covered under the 7th Pay Commission,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here.

    Get More News on :


    Get Latest News on :



    Previous News Story
    Next News Story


    Author : , Section : Breaking News, Business, Featured, Top News, TAGS : Tagged as:

Subscribe us to win MotoG Phone?


       
      Copyright@2011 Worldsnap.com. Any Problem in News? Contact Us
      Advertise with us |Privacy Policy | Citizen Journalist : Write your own news | Contact Us | Authors | Content Guidlines
      WPF