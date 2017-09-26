Dandiya Night celebrated at DLF New Town Heights in Gurugram, Delhi

Gurugram : To mark the beginning of the festive season, Dandiya Night was organized at DLF New Town Heights, Sector 90, Gurugram.

Residents dressed in ethnic attire turned up in huge numbers to participate in the celebrations with a lot of fervor. People of all age groups were seen playing dandiya and dancing to traditional as well as Bollywood numbers.

Other main attractions included stalls for home décor, accessories, etc. and food trucks offering an array of scrumptious food.

Ms. Alka Prasad, an excited resident said, “We are delighted that ‘Dandiya Night’ was organized during Navratri. Dandiya as a lively and colourful dance form has gained popularity in almost every corner of the country”.

Another resident Mr. Ravindra Kumar said, “It was wonderful being part of the celebrations and we also got an opportunity to interact with our neighbours as well as with other residents”.