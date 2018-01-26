Rank and College predictor for UPSEE 2018 -know the result based on your scores.

UPSEE rank predictor will help the aspirants predict not only their probable rank but also the college, which they will secure based on their performance in UPSEE. The information before-hand will save you from anxiety and will give more time to think which is the most suitable option among the provided ones.

Being a very ambitious examination, a huge number of aspirants appear for the exam every year. Thus, it is advisable to get an idea about the probable rank an examinee is securing. This rank can be used to anticipate a good college and a suitable program. The rank predictor of UPSEE gives a clear sight to the candidates as it helps in making future goals.

Rank Predictor also enables one to find out whether they qualify the entrance exam or not and are eligible to appear in the counseling or not. However, candidates must note that this is not the final rank and the official rank has to be announced by the exam authority on the day of result declaration.

How to Use UPSEE Rank Predictor?



Using UPSEE rank and college predictor 2018 is quite simple. Follow these steps to predict your scores:

Step 1: Login

Examinees can log in using Facebook or Google account.

Step 2: Provide the Details

Details have to be provided to make an accurate guess about the rank. These details include the following- date of birth, roll number, difficulty of exam and expected marks out of 600

STEP 3: Click on “Predict Now”

After getting the predicted rank, there shall be a list of colleges matching the particular rank. Candidate will get a fair share of knowledge about his future, which he can use to his advantage.

Advantages of Using UPSEE Rank Predictor

There are various advantages of using the rank predictor. Each of the advantages has been placed below:

Candidate gets an approximate idea of the probable college they can seek admission in.

It helps you check the admission status of various colleges and will help in deciding which one is the best out of the provided options, before-hand.

Being a competitive examination, it helps you actually analyze the competition you are facing.

Analyze and plan after the rank prediction. It helps you get a fixed direction in life. Thus, you are saved from the uncertainty of future.

If you failed to get any good college as per the prediction, you can search for other exams at the right time.

After clearing the exam counselling procedure will take place. It will be conducted in three rounds wherein the students will have to register themselves for the first and the second round. Third round of the counselling will be a mop-up round. The counselling of UPSEE 2018 will be completed in ten days. In 2017, it was conducted in five rounds.