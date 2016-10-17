World Snap
Today's News of India
Entertaiment :
Bollywood      Hollywood      Movie Review      Music Review      Movie Trailers     
Sports :
     Live Scores     Upcoming Matches     Today's Cricket Matches     Sports :  Football     Tennis

World Snap > Entertainment > Bollywood > Kajol feels actors can’t be popular without being glamorous

Kajol feels actors can’t be popular without being glamorous

  • Bollywood has always given importance to the one who is always in the limelight only because of their glam quotient.

    Speaking to the media during the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in Mumbai, even actress Kajol agreed that actors can’t score popularity without being glamorous.

    Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Dilwale’ in 2015 end, is busy promoting her actor husband Ajay Devgn’s new film ‘Shivaay’.




    Previous News Story
    Next News Story


    Author : , Section : Bollywood, Featured, TAGS :

Subscribe us to win MotoG Phone?


       
      Copyright@2011 Worldsnap.com. Any Problem in News? Contact Us
      Advertise with us |Privacy Policy | Citizen Journalist : Write your own news | Contact Us | Authors | Content Guidlines
      WPF