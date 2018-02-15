‘Breathe’- New show from Amazon Originals asks “How far can you go to save your loved one?”

With the question “How far will you go to make your loved one breathe” to you, Amazon premiered its 2nd Indian Original series, Breathe, on 26th January 2016. Breathe is a story about the mouse-cat race between Danny and Kabir who have been crossed each other to save their loved one.

As you can see your favorite show at your suitable time, Online contents App have become the more preferred choice for many viewers in India. Especially after the launch of Reliance Jio, watching contents online become so pocket-friendly that it added many new viewers to an online platform.

Since the launch of Amazon Prime in India in December 2016, Amazon Prime has made many movies, favorite TV-shows like Suits available in our mobile. Once old contents are consumed, viewers start looking for new, refreshment contents and I think Amazon knows this and hence, they premier programs like “Inside Edge”, “Breathe” which give real entertainment.

Let’s talk about Breathe. R. Madhavan plays a role of Danny Mascarenhas, a widow and adoring father of six-year-old Josh. Josh has a fatal disease and he needs to have an urgent lung transplant to save him from this disease. Josh is on 4th number in organ transplant receiver’s list and he has only 6 months to survive. He becomes helpless when he sees Josh is moving toward death. And devils thought start arises in his mind to save his son. Director Mayank Sharma has picturized each scene so nicely that you will not feel anything wrong in Danny’s decision to kill people who are in donner lists.

As soon as we get familiar with Danny, a character named Kabir comes into the picture. Kabir Sawant is a genius police inspector. He has his own story. He is married to Pia (Sapna Pabbi) and a few years back, Kabir had kept his gun on cupboard but missed to lock it which lead to the death of his own daughter. Pia has already learned to live life without her daughter but Kabir who feels himself as culprit of his daughter’s death.

Even though these two lead carries Show but you cant ignore other supporting actors played by Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni.

Breathe has some comic scene to relief tension built by duo. Comic part has been taken brilliantly by Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble character. He is always seen with Kabir and do as directed by Kabir.

Amazon had released 4 episodes all together and make one episode available on each next Friday. First 3 episodes are mostly building base for story even though Danny has already started working on his mission. BUT real excitement starts in 4th episode when Danny and Kabir are crossed each other.

I really liked suspense created in show. You will not feel bore for single moment of time whether its Danny who makes plan in his garage or do drill execution for his plan or over drank Kabir’s emotion.

I suggest everyone of you to go and enjoy this show. You can either watch online or can download Amazon Prime. As of today, you can watch all 6 episodes all together and be exited to wait for next episode.

Watch Breathe Trailer: