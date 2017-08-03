List of IMAX theaters in India
You may know there are many Hollywood movies are releasing in IMAX 3D but there are only few IMAX theaters in India which can give you ultimate 3D experience.
Currently, India has only 12 IMAX theaters and 3 are going to open soon.
Ahmedabad
1) Gujarat Science City IMAX 3D Theatre (www.scity.org/)
Mumbai
2) Carnival IMAX , Wadala
3) PVR IMAX, Phoenix, Lower Parel
4) Cinepolis IMAX,[60] Thane West
5) INOX IMAX – R-City Mall
Chennai
6) Luxe IMAX, 2nd Floor, No. 142, Velachery Main Rd, Velachery
7) Palazzo IMAX, Block No.5, Door Nos. 183-190,NSK Salai (Arcot Rd)
Bangalore
8) PVR IMAX, The Forum, 21-22, Adugodi Main Rd., Koramangala
9) PVR IMAX, VR Mall
10) INOX IMAX – Mantri Mall, Malleshwaram
Noida
11) PVR Superplex-IMAX [Noida Sector-32]
Pune
12) Cinepolis IMAX, Westend Mall Aundh
Opening Soon
Delhi – INOX IMAX
Kolkata – INOX IMAX
Kolkata – PVR IMAX