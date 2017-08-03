List of IMAX theaters in India

You may know there are many Hollywood movies are releasing in IMAX 3D but there are only few IMAX theaters in India which can give you ultimate 3D experience.

Currently, India has only 12 IMAX theaters and 3 are going to open soon.

Ahmedabad

1) Gujarat Science City IMAX 3D Theatre (www.scity.org/)

Mumbai

2) Carnival IMAX , Wadala

3) PVR IMAX, Phoenix, Lower Parel

4) Cinepolis IMAX,[60] Thane West

5) INOX IMAX – R-City Mall

Chennai

6) Luxe IMAX, 2nd Floor, No. 142, Velachery Main Rd, Velachery

7) Palazzo IMAX, Block No.5, Door Nos. 183-190,NSK Salai (Arcot Rd)

Bangalore

8) PVR IMAX, The Forum, 21-22, Adugodi Main Rd., Koramangala

9) PVR IMAX, VR Mall

10) INOX IMAX – Mantri Mall, Malleshwaram

Noida

11) PVR Superplex-IMAX [Noida Sector-32]

Pune

12) Cinepolis IMAX, Westend Mall Aundh

Opening Soon

Delhi – INOX IMAX

Kolkata – INOX IMAX

Kolkata – PVR IMAX