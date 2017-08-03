Entertainment 

List of IMAX theaters in India

Archana Patel 34 Comments

You may know there are many Hollywood movies are releasing in IMAX 3D but there are only few IMAX theaters in India which can give you ultimate 3D experience.

Currently, India has only 12 IMAX theaters and 3 are going to open soon.

Ahmedabad
1) Gujarat Science City IMAX 3D Theatre (www.scity.org/)

Mumbai
2) Carnival IMAX , Wadala
3) PVR IMAX, Phoenix, Lower Parel
4) Cinepolis IMAX,[60] Thane West
5) INOX IMAX – R-City Mall

Chennai

6) Luxe IMAX, 2nd Floor, No. 142, Velachery Main Rd, Velachery

7) Palazzo IMAX, Block No.5, Door Nos. 183-190,NSK Salai (Arcot Rd)

Bangalore
8) PVR IMAX, The Forum, 21-22, Adugodi Main Rd., Koramangala

9) PVR IMAX, VR Mall

10) INOX IMAX – Mantri Mall, Malleshwaram

Noida

11) PVR Superplex-IMAX [Noida Sector-32]

Pune

12) Cinepolis IMAX, Westend Mall Aundh

Opening Soon

Delhi – INOX IMAX
Kolkata – INOX IMAX
Kolkata – PVR IMAX

 
Newer Comments  
  • Partha Mandal

    I would like to request the concern authorities of imax to plz come.. And start up there business in guwahati (assam).. There is a scale scope in Assam now a days..

  • sambasiva rao

    Chennai city gets two IMAX Theatres. One comes up phoenix market city in velachery the name of Luxe IMAX, and another is forum vijaya mall in vadapalani called Palazzo IMAX. Both come to the city february 2013.

  • sambasiva rao

    Trivandrum city is not get any multiplex still 2012 year. How to come IMAX Theater in your city ?

  • Sharukh

    Need an IMAX theatre in Kerala…we are those people watch movies in all languages without an descrimination..!! So want an IMAX theatre in Trivandrum, Kerala…:)

  • vikas

    which two of the above theaters have been closed plz name that…

    i have two give semina r on 8/11/12 so plz try to reply before it… 🙂

    • We have updated story.

  • vikas

    i have to give seminar on imax so plz will u provide some info. about imax ……….in simple language…. nd query based some topics…… 🙂

  • dileep

    u r right bro .we have the best screen in hyd compared to all the screens in india .IMAX hyd collected the highest money for the movie AVATAR than the rest of the IMAXS in the world

  • Srikanath

    Prasad IMAX 3D in Hyderabad is joint venture between Prasad group and Warner Bros.

  • Srikanath

    Prasad IMAX 3D is the only theatre in the country constructed with international standards and a very sucessfull venture.

  • popo

    It will never come to kolkatta again. They ran from kolkatta because of the people’s mentality. The lazy bongs do not do any work just eat, sleep and talk absolute rubbish. The work mentality is terrible. All big corporations are getting tired with kolkatta and are beginning to pull the plug.

  • sagar

    Not only kolkata….. it should be there in every state so that people can experience the new way of watch the movie…. Once you enter IMAX…. you feel like you are a part of the movie……..

  • sagar

    Yup you are right…. the feeling to watch a movie in IMAX theater is different… the cost of the ticket is high but you can experience the 3D in new style….

  • sagar

    it will take years to come there…. becus currently you can see its running in the metropolitians cities only…. next to wait a long bro…

  • suprokash

    there isn’t any imax theater in kolkata .a lot of 3d hollywood films which must be seen in imax 3d ,but kolkata people can not see those movies in imax 3d . imax left kolkata in 2010 . but then every flim didn’t release at release date . it is time to entire 2012 ,, kolkata must need a 3d imax theater.

  • Vikram Babu T R

    Hi, Will the IMAX Theatre is also going to come in other Town Like PUDUCHERRY/PONDICHERRY??

 
Newer Comments  