5 Things to know about Portable Air Purifiers

Investing in your health is one of the best things to do. Not just having a good diet, and drinking purified water, but also breathing good air is of utmost importance. Buying good air purifiers for home is a must today!

An air purifier is a great way to clean the impure air and stay healthy. With global warming, there is a rise in the amount of dust, dirt and other airborne particles, which are all so small that we don’t realize when we track them into our homes.

Here are 5 things you should know about portable Air Purifiers.

It can be placed it anywhere in the room It removes bacteria, smoke, dust, pollen, formaldehyde. Air Purifiers comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, can be controlled through Android mobile app Check how much area can be covered by Air Purifiers. Price Ranges : Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 40,000 approximately. Check around and find best suitable one for your need.

The quality of air in your home is important, and purchasing an air purifier can help to improve your breathing. With Livpure’s wide range of air purifiers in India, remove the large particulates such as pollen with a pre-filter and keep away from air-borne diseases.

