How to choose the right RO Water Purifier for you?

When you go about buying a RO water purifier, what is the first thing that strikes your mind? Price or features? How much time does it take to install it? How is after sales service?

Well, the questions could never end but it’s important to address the important issue while choosing the best RO water purifier– how does RO work?

RO stands for Reverse Osmosis. RO is a water purification technology which demineralizes or deionizes water by filtering it with a semi-permeable membrane. It is considered one of most effective technologies in water purification.

So, when you go about choosing between RO UV UF purifier, you at least know how it works and choose one that can tackle the water troubles in your house.

RO purifiers come with different features and various dispensing options, hence you should make a thorough check before you choose the best one for your home.

How does it purify waters? This is the most important thing you should get information before buying. Know more about RO, UV, UF etc. Tank Storage Capacity. Water purification capacity per hour like 12 liters per hour, 15 Liters per hour. TDS controller Brand And 2nd most important thing… After sales service

Also, I suggest you should check with your relatives/neighbors and see what they are using. You can taste the water and see hows after sales services.