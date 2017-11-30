Why RO Water Purifier is required at home?

Drinking water quality is one of the key concerns in the modern era. Pollution is on a gradual rise, which makes it necessary to ensure proper purification standards to safeguard the health of your family members. The old filtration methods cannot tackle the impurities adequately, hence the need for an RO water purifier.

RO is considered to be the best bet for water purification. RO stands for reverse osmosis, which involves filtering water by subjecting it to high pressure in order to remove traces of pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and THMs from the water.

Now, this is something that every purifier promises but the task is to find the best RO water purifier.

Livpure’s RO purifier is equipped with an extensive purification process that filters our all-possible impurities from the water and ensures good health for your family members. Under its warranty process, there are also provisions for replacement of the RO water purifier filter that is the major contributor in cleaning the impure water.

When you go about buying an RO water purifier, what is the first thing that strikes your mind? Price or features? How much time does it take to install it? How is after sales service? Read full story: How to choose the right RO Water Purifier for you?