11 protesters injured in Kashmir clash

IANS

August 23, 2016 16:49:40 IST

Srinagar : The police said on Tuesday that at least 11 protesters were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district as security forces opened fire at a stone-pelting mob.

The incident occurred in Nowgam village of Shopian after a mob, which defied restrictions imposed in the area, attacked security forces with stones, leading to the security personnel retaliating.

“Eleven people were injured in Nowgam,” a senior police officer said here, adding three of the injured were brought to Srinagar for treatment.

Authorities continued restrictions in many parts of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as life remained paralysed for the 46th consecutive day.