World Snap
Today's News of India
States :
Andhra Pradesh      Bihar      Chhattisgarh      Goa      Gujarat      Haryana      Himachal Pradesh      Jammu and Kashmir      Jharkhand      Karnataka      Kerala      Madhya Pradesh      Maharashtra      Northeast      Orissa      Punjab      Rajasthan      Tamil Nadu      Uttar Pradesh      Uttarakhand      West Bengal     
City :
Ahmedabad      Bangalore      Chandigarh      Chennai      Delhi      Hyderabad      Jaipur      Kolkata      Lucknow      Mumbai      Patna      Pune      Surat     
Sports :
     Live Scores     Upcoming Matches     Today's Cricket Matches     Sports :  Football     Tennis

World Snap > States > Jammu and Kashmir > 11 protesters injured in Kashmir clash

11 protesters injured in Kashmir clash


  • Srinagar : The police said on Tuesday that at least 11 protesters were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district as security forces opened fire at a stone-pelting mob.

    The incident occurred in Nowgam village of Shopian after a mob, which defied restrictions imposed in the area, attacked security forces with stones, leading to the security personnel retaliating.

    “Eleven people were injured in Nowgam,” a senior police officer said here, adding three of the injured were brought to Srinagar for treatment.

    Authorities continued restrictions in many parts of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as life remained paralysed for the 46th consecutive day.

    Previous News Story
    Next News Story


    Author : , Section : Breaking News, India, Jammu and Kashmir, Top News, TAGS :

Subscribe us to win MotoG Phone?


       
      Copyright@2011 Worldsnap.com. Any Problem in News? Contact Us
      Advertise with us |Privacy Policy | Citizen Journalist : Write your own news | Contact Us | Authors | Content Guidlines
      WPF