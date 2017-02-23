India Cabinet 2017 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2017)
Below are the list of cabinet ministers and their portfolio/departments.
Last updated on 22 February 2017.
See Also : List of Chief Ministers of Indian States
President of India : Pranab Mukherjee
Vice President of India : Mohammad Hamid Ansari
Prime Minister of India : Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi :
* Prime Minister of India
* Ministry of Planning
* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
* Department of Atomic Energy
* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister
Rajnath Singh
- Minister of Home Affairs
Arun Jaitley:
- Ministry of Finance, Corporate Affairs
Manohar Parrikar
- Ministry of Defense
Sushma Swaraj
- Minister of External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs
Ananth Kumar
- Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Suresh Prabhu
- Ministry of Railway
Sadanand Gowda
- Minster of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Nitin Gadkari
- Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Minister of Shipping
Narendra Singh Tomar
- Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj,
- Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
M Venkaiah Naidu
- Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
- Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Minister of Law & Justice
- Minister of Communications and Information Technology
Smriti Irani
- Minister of Textiles
Prakash Javadekar
- Minister of Human Resource
Ram Vilas Paswan
- Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Najma A. Heptulla
- Minister of Minority Affairs
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati
- Minister of Civil Aviation
Kalraj Mishra
- Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Anant Geete
- Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- Minister of Food Processing Industries
Chaudhary Birender Singh
- Minister of Steel
Jual Oram
- Minister of Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh
- Minister of Agriculture & Farmer welfare
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Harsh Vardhan
- Minster of Science and Technology
- Minster of Earth Sciences
Jagat Prakash Nadda
- Minister of Health and Family Welfare
Maneka Gandhi
- Ministry of Women and Child Development
Uma Bharati
- Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
See Also : List of Chief Ministers of Indian States
=== Ministers of State with Independent Charge ===
Shripad Yesso Naik
- AAYUSH
Mahesh Sharma
- Ministry of Culture
- Minster of Tourism
Bandaru Dattatreya
- Minister of Labour and Employment
Inderjit Singh Rao
- Planning Ministry
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
- Ministry of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan
- Minster of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Vijay Goel
- Minster of Youth Affairs and Sports
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
- Minster of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship
Anil Madhav Dave
- Minster of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Piyush Goyal
- Minster of Power
- Minister of Coal
- Minister of New and Renewable Energy
- Minister of Mines
Prakash Javadekar
- Minster of Information and Broadcasting
Jitendra Singh
- Minster of Development of North Eastern Region
Nirmala Sitharaman
- Minster of Commerce and Industry
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Minster of Minority Affairs
=============================================
See Also : List of Chief Ministers of Indian States
(Remember, this list may not be updated. Let us know here if any errors on List of Indian central cabinet ministers (Cabinet Mantris in Hindi). Please check government website for updated information and let us know about change in comment so we can update site in as soon as possible.)
If you have liked this list and our work then please like this page on G+ and facebook.