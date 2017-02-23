India Cabinet 2017 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2017)

Below are the list of cabinet ministers and their portfolio/departments.

Last updated on 22 February 2017.



See Also : List of Chief Ministers of Indian States

President of India : Pranab Mukherjee

Vice President of India : Mohammad Hamid Ansari

Prime Minister of India : Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi :

* Prime Minister of India

* Ministry of Planning

* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

* Department of Atomic Energy

* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Home Affairs

Arun Jaitley:

Ministry of Finance, Corporate Affairs

Manohar Parrikar

Ministry of Defense

Sushma Swaraj Minister of External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

Ananth Kumar

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Suresh Prabhu

Ministry of Railway

Sadanand Gowda

Minster of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Minister of Shipping

Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj,

Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

M Venkaiah Naidu



Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ravi Shankar Prasad



Minister of Law & Justice

Minister of Communications and Information Technology

Smriti Irani

Minister of Textiles

Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Human Resource

Ram Vilas Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Najma A. Heptulla

Minister of Minority Affairs



Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati

Minister of Civil Aviation

Kalraj Mishra

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises



Anant Geete

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises



Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Minister of Food Processing Industries



Chaudhary Birender Singh

Minister of Steel



Jual Oram

Minister of Tribal Affairs



Radha Mohan Singh

Minister of Agriculture & Farmer welfare



Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment



Harsh Vardhan

Minster of Science and Technology

Minster of Earth Sciences

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare



Maneka Gandhi



Ministry of Women and Child Development

Uma Bharati

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

=== Ministers of State with Independent Charge ===

Shripad Yesso Naik

AAYUSH

Mahesh Sharma

Ministry of Culture

Minster of Tourism

Bandaru Dattatreya

Minister of Labour and Employment

Inderjit Singh Rao

Planning Ministry

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Ministry of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minster of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Vijay Goel

Minster of Youth Affairs and Sports

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Minster of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship

Anil Madhav Dave

Minster of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Piyush Goyal

Minster of Power

Minister of Coal

Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Minister of Mines

Prakash Javadekar

Minster of Information and Broadcasting

Jitendra Singh

Minster of Development of North Eastern Region

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minster of Commerce and Industry

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minster of Minority Affairs

(Remember, this list may not be updated. Let us know here if any errors on List of Indian central cabinet ministers (Cabinet Mantris in Hindi). Please check government website for updated information and let us know about change in comment so we can update site in as soon as possible.)

