India Cabinet 2017 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2017)

Below are the list of cabinet ministers and their portfolio/departments.

Last updated on 22 February 2017.

President of India : Pranab Mukherjee

Vice President of India : Mohammad Hamid Ansari

Prime Minister of India : Narendra Modi

 

Narendra Modi :

* Prime Minister of India
* Ministry of Planning
* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
* Department of Atomic Energy
* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister

Rajnath Singh

  • Minister of Home Affairs

 

Arun Jaitley:

  • Ministry of Finance, Corporate Affairs

 

Manohar Parrikar

 

  • Ministry of Defense

 

 

Sushma Swaraj

 

  • Minister of External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

 

Ananth Kumar

 

  • Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

 

Suresh Prabhu

  • Ministry of Railway

Sadanand Gowda

 

  • Minster of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Nitin Gadkari

 

  • Minister of Road Transport and Highways
  • Minister of Shipping

Narendra Singh Tomar

  • Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj,
  • Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

M Venkaiah Naidu

  • Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
  • Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

 

Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • Minister of Law & Justice
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology

 

Smriti Irani

  • Minister of Textiles

Prakash Javadekar

  • Minister of Human Resource

 

Ram Vilas Paswan

  • Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

 

Najma A. Heptulla

    • Minister of Minority Affairs

 

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati

  • Minister of Civil Aviation

 

Kalraj Mishra

  • Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

 

Anant Geete

  • Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

 

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

  • Minister of Food Processing Industries

 

Chaudhary Birender Singh

  • Minister of Steel

 

Jual Oram

  • Minister of Tribal Affairs

 

Radha Mohan Singh

  • Minister of Agriculture & Farmer welfare

 

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

  • Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

 

Harsh Vardhan

  • Minster of Science and Technology
  • Minster of Earth Sciences

 

Jagat Prakash Nadda

  • Minister of Health and Family Welfare

 

Maneka Gandhi

  • Ministry of Women and Child Development

 

Uma Bharati

  • Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

=== Ministers of State with Independent Charge ===

Shripad Yesso Naik

  • AAYUSH

 

Mahesh Sharma

  • Ministry of Culture
  • Minster of Tourism

 

Bandaru Dattatreya

  • Minister of Labour and Employment

 

Inderjit Singh Rao

  • Planning Ministry

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

  • Ministry of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Minster of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Vijay Goel

  • Minster of Youth Affairs and Sports

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

  • Minster of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship

Anil Madhav Dave

  • Minster of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Piyush Goyal

  • Minster of Power
  • Minister of Coal
  • Minister of New and Renewable Energy
  • Minister of Mines

Prakash Javadekar

  • Minster of Information and Broadcasting

Jitendra Singh

  • Minster of Development of North Eastern Region

Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Minster of Commerce and Industry

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

  • Minster of Minority Affairs

=============================================

