3rd Sep ’17 : India Cabinet Reshuffled : list of update portfolios of cabinet ministers

New Delhi : Nirmala Sitharaman is top gainer in recent cabinet shuffle today as she receives Defence Ministry. Her recent work on Ministry of Commerce must have been seen by Narendra Modi and so she was allocated to this heavy weight portfolio.

She become only second women to be defence minister of India. She is being promoted to cabinet level along with other three state of ministers.

Piyush Goyal has received Railway Ministry by replacing Suresh Prabhu. Recently, we have seen that Railway ministry are facing many challenges because of increasing number of railway accidents happened in span of last one year.

Click here to read full list of all ministers of Cabinet ministers of India and their Portfolios.