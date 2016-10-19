Today's News of India
International football player, Poonam Chauhan, dies of dengue
- October 19, 2016 19:49:09 IST
Varanasi : In an unfortunate incident, an international football player from Varanasi, Poonam Chauhan, died due to dengue.
Poonam represented India at the international forum and also was the captain of U.P. women football team five times.
She was unemployed from a long time despite being a C-level licenced person for coaching, she couldn’t become coach.
