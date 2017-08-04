PM Modi raises issues of terrorism, climate change at BRICS Leaders’ Informal Meeting in Hamburg

Hamburg : The leaders of the 5 BRICS countries held an informal meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg.

This was in run up to the forthcoming 9th BRICS Summit in September in Shiamen, China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised issues of terrorism, global economic recovery, establishment of a BRICS credit rating agency and climate change.

He also promised full cooperation and best wishes President Xi Jinping for the upcoming BRICS Summit in China.

The two leaders also had a conversation on the margins of the BRICS informal meeting.

Raising the issue of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need for the body to act unitedly on the issue.

Prime Minister Modi called for a coordinated action against safe Havens and terror financing….a stand that won him appreciation from President Xi.

Xi lauded India’s strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India’s Chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016.

Referring to reforms in India, including the recent introduction of GST, PM Modi stated that it was necessary to work together for sustained global economic recovery.

He advocated collective voice against the practices of protectionism, especially in the spheres of trade and movement of knowledge and professionals.

Once again President Xi appreciated India’s success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success.

Prime Minister Modi also called for expeditious action to establish a BRICS rating agency

Prime Minister stated that cooperation on development of Africa should be a priority. He also called for greater people-to-people exchanges.

He also raised the issue of climate change reiterating that India was committed to fulfilling its commitment to the Paris agreement.

In his opening remarks, President Xi said he looked forward to welcoming the BRICS leaders to the forthcoming 9th BRICS Summit in September in Shiamen.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated momentum in BRICS under the Chairmanship of President Xi and extended full cooperation and best wishes for upcoming Summit.