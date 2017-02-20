PM pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti.

“I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. India is proud that a valorous and great soul like him was born on our land.

Shivaji Maharaj placed well-being of his people above everything. He was an ideal ruler blessed with exceptional administrative skills.

We are working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and create an India that he would be proud of.

Just recently, I had the honour to join the programme for Shivaji Maharaj’s statue off the Arabian Sea. I will always cherish that day”, the Prime Minister said.