PMO officials take initiative to train staff for mobile banking and cashless transactions

November 28, 2016 22:09:52 IST

Following the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s call to increase cashless transactions, a unique initiative was undertaken by senior officers of the Prime Minister’s Office today.

Officers including Principal Secretary Shri Nripendra Misra, and Additional Principal Secretary Shri P.K. Mishra, conducted a workshop for staff of the Prime Minister’s Office that is based at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to train and initiate them in the process of mobile banking, and conducting daily transactions through mobile applications such as UPI, e-wallets etc.

Officers demonstrated the process of cashless transactions, and helped their staff download the relevant mobile apps on their phones.

The workshop witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, and keenness among the participants to move towards smart banking and transaction solutions.

Officials from SBI and MyGov were also present on the occasion.