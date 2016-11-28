World Snap
Today's News of India
States :
Andhra Pradesh      Bihar      Chhattisgarh      Goa      Gujarat      Haryana      Himachal Pradesh      Jammu and Kashmir      Jharkhand      Karnataka      Kerala      Madhya Pradesh      Maharashtra      Northeast      Orissa      Punjab      Rajasthan      Tamil Nadu      Uttar Pradesh      Uttarakhand      West Bengal     
City :
Ahmedabad      Bangalore      Chandigarh      Chennai      Delhi      Hyderabad      Jaipur      Kolkata      Lucknow      Mumbai      Patna      Pune      Surat     
Sports :
     Live Scores     Upcoming Matches     Today's Cricket Matches     Sports :  Football     Tennis

World Snap > Breaking News > PMO officials take initiative to train staff for mobile banking and cashless transactions

PMO officials take initiative to train staff for mobile banking and cashless transactions


  • Following the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s call to increase cashless transactions, a unique initiative was undertaken by senior officers of the Prime Minister’s Office today.

    Officers including Principal Secretary Shri Nripendra Misra, and Additional Principal Secretary Shri P.K. Mishra, conducted a workshop for staff of the Prime Minister’s Office that is based at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to train and initiate them in the process of mobile banking, and conducting daily transactions through mobile applications such as UPI, e-wallets etc.

    Officers demonstrated the process of cashless transactions, and helped their staff download the relevant mobile apps on their phones.

    The workshop witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, and keenness among the participants to move towards smart banking and transaction solutions.

    Officials from SBI and MyGov were also present on the occasion.

    Previous News Story
    Next News Story


    Author : , Section : Breaking News, India, Top News, TAGS :

Subscribe us to win MotoG Phone?


       
      Copyright@2011 Worldsnap.com. Any Problem in News? Contact Us
      Advertise with us |Privacy Policy | Citizen Journalist : Write your own news | Contact Us | Authors | Content Guidlines
      WPF