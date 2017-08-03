Rajnath Singh assures Sikkim CM all assistance from Central

The Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh spoke to the Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling regarding the security situation in Sikkim and areas neighbouring West Bengal.

In a telephonic conversation, Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling has apprised Union Home Minister that Sikkim is facing an acute shortage of supplies specially essential commodities such as medicines, baby milk powder, vegetables and petrol/diesel due to closure of the national highway, the critical road link to Sikkim.

The Home Minister assured him that the Centre will ensure the safety & security of NH 10 and do everything possible to save people of the state from any misery and ensure essential supplies to the State of Sikkim.

Shri Rajnath Singh has asked the Union Home Secretary Shri Rajiv Mehrishi to coordinate with West Bengal administration and ensure the safety, security and smooth traffic on NH 10. The West Bengal Govt is being requested to ensure that the road link to Sikkim remains open.