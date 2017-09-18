Mahendra Singh Dhoni became first one to do 100th stumping in ODI

Colombo : Mahendra Singh Dhoni has became first one to do 100th stumping in One Day International. He achieved this record when he did stumping of Akila Dananjaya in 45th overs today.

Most stumpings in ODI Records :

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 100 stumpings (301 matches)

KC Sangakarra – 99 stumpings (404 matches)

RS Kaluwitharana – 75 stumpings (189 matches)

Moin Khan – 73 stumpings (219 matches)

Adam Gilchrist – 55 stumpings (287 matches)