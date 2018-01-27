13 died after Mini-bus falls into river in Kolhapur

At least thirteen persons were killed and as many injured when a mini-bus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra.

The mishap occurred at around 11.45 pm on Shivaji bridge when the driver lost control over the vehicle while traveling from Ganpatipule to Pune, an official of Kolhapur police said. Police and fire brigade was alerted by some onlookers following which a search and rescue operation was launched, he said.

All the commuters hailed from Balewadi in Pune.

Source : DD News