UP Election : 3rd phase polling for UP ends

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly election for 69 assembly seats ends peacefully. 61.16 per cent polling was reported till 5 PM as said by EC in press conference.

Election Commission has made all security and other arrangements to ensure smooth polling in Uttar Pradesh today.

Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki and Sitapur are among the 12 districts where these Assembly seats are spread over.

A total of 2 crore 41,lakh voters, including 1.10 crore women will vote for the 826 candidates.

A total of 105 women candidates are contesting the elections.