World Snap
Today's News of India
World :
Africa      America      Asia      Australia      China      Europe      Pakistan      United States      World     
Sports :
     Live Scores     Upcoming Matches     Today's Cricket Matches     Sports :  Football     Tennis

World Snap > International > China > 21 killed, 5 others injured in China power plant blast

21 killed, 5 others injured in China power plant blast

  • Get Latest News on :

    A local authorities said that at least 21 people were killed and five others injured in a pipe explosion at a power plant in central China’s Hubei province on Thursday.

    A high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd. in Dangyang City around 3.20 p.m. The injured were rushed to hospital.

    The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Rescue efforts were underway.

    Get More News on :


    Get Latest News on :



    Previous News Story
    Next News Story


    Author : , Section : Breaking News, China, Top News, TAGS : Tagged as:

Subscribe us to win MotoG Phone?


       
      Copyright@2011 Worldsnap.com. Any Problem in News? Contact Us
      Advertise with us |Privacy Policy | Citizen Journalist : Write your own news | Contact Us | Authors | Content Guidlines
      WPF