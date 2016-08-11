Today's News of India
21 killed, 5 others injured in China power plant blast
A local authorities said that at least 21 people were killed and five others injured in a pipe explosion at a power plant in central China’s Hubei province on Thursday.
A high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd. in Dangyang City around 3.20 p.m. The injured were rushed to hospital.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Rescue efforts were underway.
