4 killed, 20 other injured as tree falls on vehicle in Haryana’s Hisar district

IANS/Worldsnap Staff

August 23, 2016 17:11:26 IST

Hisar : The police said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed and nearly 20 others injured in Haryana’s Hisar district when a tree fell on a mini-truck carrying pilgrims to a religious shrine in Rajasthan.

The accident took place near Kohli village on the Agroha-Adampur highway in Hisar. There were around 50 people in the mini-truck.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Hisar and Adampur. Some of the injured were serious, police said.

The victims were from the state’s Jind district.