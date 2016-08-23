World Snap
4 killed, 20 other injured as tree falls on vehicle in Haryana’s Hisar district


  • Hisar : The police said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed and nearly 20 others injured in Haryana’s Hisar district when a tree fell on a mini-truck carrying pilgrims to a religious shrine in Rajasthan.

    The accident took place near Kohli village on the Agroha-Adampur highway in Hisar. There were around 50 people in the mini-truck.

    The injured were taken to hospitals in Hisar and Adampur. Some of the injured were serious, police said.

    The victims were from the state’s Jind district.

