4 killed, 20 other injured as tree falls on vehicle in Haryana's Hisar district
4 killed, 20 other injured as tree falls on vehicle in Haryana’s Hisar district
- August 23, 2016 17:11:26 IST
Hisar : The police said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed and nearly 20 others injured in Haryana’s Hisar district when a tree fell on a mini-truck carrying pilgrims to a religious shrine in Rajasthan.
The accident took place near Kohli village on the Agroha-Adampur highway in Hisar. There were around 50 people in the mini-truck.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Hisar and Adampur. Some of the injured were serious, police said.
The victims were from the state’s Jind district.
Why some animals are nocturnal
