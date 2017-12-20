BookMyShow sold over 35 lakhs movie tickets during this Diwali weekend

Mumbai: BookMyShow witnessed its biggest ever blockbuster Diwali weekend and sold over 3.5 million movie tickets only for Golmaal Again, Mersal and Secret Superstar between October 18-22, averaging over 500 tickets a minute!

Golmaal Again drove the maximum ticket bookings on BookMyShow, followed by Mersal and Secret Superstar. However, actor Vijay’s popularity was evident in South India as the region contributed a majority share to the overall movie ticket sales.

High number of transactions were recorded across regions like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh along with metro and mini-metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad Chennai and Bangalore. Tier-II and Tier-III markets of Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Vadodara, Jaipur especially saw a surge in ticket purchase for movies.

During this festive period, viewers preferred show times between 6-8 pm and on an average bought over 3 tickets per transaction, indicating that they went out in larger groups.

Marzdi Kalianiwala, VP- Marketing and Business Intelligence, BookMyShow said, “Movies were a big hit during the Diwali weekend. With three blockbuster releases, Golmaal Again, Mersal and Secret Superstar, audiences were definitely spoilt for choice and all three films saw tremendous response on the box office. Secret Superstar had the advantage of a head start and BookMyShow contributed to as high as 40% of the film’s opening weekend collection. We alone sold millions of tickets for Golmaal Again, the highly awaited instalment of this zany movie series. Mersal is a typical revenge drama, and we expect it to have atleast a 2 week clear run owing to Vijay’s tremendous fan following. Together for these three blockbusters, BookMyShow is thrilled to have sold over 3 million tickets in a single weekend.”

BookMyShow also ran its popular Blockbuster Week during this period that saw a phenomenal response from movie buffs across the country. As part of it, BookMyShow offered exclusive discounts on pre-booking F&B and cashbacks through Amazon Pay.

This month, Secret Superstar and Mersal also emerged as favourites on Jukebox, the audio entertainment service by BookMyShow. While almost half of the downloads for Mersal’s music on Jukebox happened from Chennai and Bengaluru, Secret Superstar’s music was popular across geographies including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.