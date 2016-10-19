Today's News of India
States :
City :
Sports :
World Snap > States > Northeast > CCTV camera found inside hotel’s changing room in Guwhati
CCTV camera found inside hotel’s changing room in Guwhati
- October 19, 2016 19:59:16 IST
Last Updated : October 19, 2016 20:02:31 IST
Guwahati : In a shocking incident, a CCTV camera was found inside changing room of a hotel in Guwhati on Tuesday where the 19th boutiques of India exhibition is ongoing.
Police have confiscated several CCTV cameras from The Contour Hotel after a lady lodged a complaint at the Paltan Bazar police station. Two arrests have been made in the case and an investigation has been launched to nab the rest accused persons.
Previous News Story
International football player, Poonam Chauhan, dies of dengueNext News Story
Centre’s fresh blow to black money