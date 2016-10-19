CCTV camera found inside hotel’s changing room in Guwhati

ANI

October 19, 2016 19:59:16 IST

Last Updated : October 19, 2016 20:02:31 IST

Guwahati : In a shocking incident, a CCTV camera was found inside changing room of a hotel in Guwhati on Tuesday where the 19th boutiques of India exhibition is ongoing.

Police have confiscated several CCTV cameras from The Contour Hotel after a lady lodged a complaint at the Paltan Bazar police station. Two arrests have been made in the case and an investigation has been launched to nab the rest accused persons.