Deepika Padukone wants indian accent to be accepted in hollywood films

Deepika Padukone wants indian accent to be accepted in hollywood films

    Deepika Padukone wants indian accent to be accepted in hollywood films

    Several Bollywood actors have worked in Hollywood films but they never got an opportunity to flaunt their Indian accent.

    Deepika Padukone, who is all set for her debut in Hollywood, feels she is lucky she got an opportunity to flaunt her desi accent in ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’.

    Talking about the same, the ‘Piku’ star also stressed on how it is high time Indian accent should be accepted in Hollywood films.

    For years, we have accepted the British and Australian accent, for example. So it’s high time we accept an Indian accent.” Deepika has apparently delivered her dialogues in her ‘natural Indian accent’ in her debut Hollywood venture.

    The American action-adventure film is all set to hit the theatres in January next year.

