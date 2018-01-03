Dehradun to Mussoorie by car with family (with video)

Last summer, I had visited Mussoorie with my family. I had recently bought new car (Grand i10) and I was new to driving but had many aspirations like drive to Himalaya with family.

My family loves traveling and on one good day, we had decided for trip. We planned to visit Jaipur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Delhi and Agra.

We had fear that how would be road of Mussoorie. Will I be able to drive it to top? Yes, roads are good but what I felt it reaching to Mussoorie is easy but driving in Mussoorie is difficult. Anyway, I am sharing video of road between Dehradun to Mussoorie.

I was insisting my family to go ahead to Gangotri but they denied. Now, we are ready to go there.