Savaari launches Airport Cabs, offers Local taxi at Affordable Rates

Savaari Car Rentals, an online cab booking aggregator, providing customers with reliable and premium Intercity and Local car rental services. Over the last decade, Savaari is uniquely placed as the largest chauffeur driven car rental company in India in terms of geographical reach.

Road trip is one of the most exhilarating ways to travel the length and breadth of India. Because we love traveling by road so much, Savaari has been striving to make sure we have a great experience too. Instead of driving, why not sit back and take chauffeur driven cabs on your next vacation? Savaari has expanded its services to 98 cities across India – to help you travel to wherever your heart desires.

Now, Savaari has launched convenient airport taxi which can get you to and from your city’s airport, and an extended local 12 hr/120 km taxi package.

Airport taxi: Pre-book your pickup or drop to an airport near you

For those returning from a vacation or business trip, Savaari will get you home from the airport in no time or if you are heading to the airport to catch your flight. You can book a cab by calling on +91 9045450000 and they will send you a cab! Did your flight just land at an airport or did you get off a train at the railway station closest to your destination? You can use their airport taxi, the transit pick up service to cover the last mile.

Local taxi: Engage Cabs for your half day, full day or extended requirements

For travelers looking for a car on standby when you’re out and about in the city, Savaari has got you covered. Whether you’ve decided to explore the city in solitude, attend a business meeting or two, or take the family out on a shopping spree. We offer Indica, Etios and Innova cabs so you can choose which type of car you’ll be comfortable with. When you book a local taxi service for the whole day, you won’t have to worry about getting from place to place. Head out and spend the day shopping, exploring and rediscovering a new city. Go ahead and book a cab for 4 hours/ 40 km, 8 hours/ 80 km or 12 hours/ 120 km, depending on your plan for the day. They will pick you up from the location of your choice and drop you back.

Outstation taxi: Expanding our footprint across India

Head to over 6,500 destinations from 98 cities, whenever you like. Savaari has a chauffeur driven car for your every road trip need. Pack your bags every weekend, rent a car and explore everything there is to see around you. Whether you’re on a road trip with just your family or a large group of friends, we have a car to suit your needs. When you book an outstation cab, you can choose between an Etios for your small family and an Innova for your large travel group. We’ll send you a travel kit to help you plan your trip, send you recommendations throughout your journey and ensure that our expert drivers guide you and give you a taste of the local flavour.