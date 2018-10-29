9 Best Home Audio Systems To Buy In 2018

If you’re a music or movie buff, then an amazing home audio system is something you must definitely invest it! Great audio automatically enhances your visual experience; hence it is a must that you invest in a good quality system, that complements the room it is placed in.

With the festive and holiday season right around the corner, you must be on the lookout for amazing deals and offers, that will help you save a bunch on your purchase. Nordstrom coupons on home audio systems are the perfect ones to buy the best home audio systems at the cheapest prices. Have a look at some of the products up for grabs.

1.Yamaha Home Theatre System with Bluetooth

Nothing is more reliable in audio quality than Yamaha. Launched just a while ago, the Yamaha YHT- 4930UBL 5.1 Channel Home Theatre is already a bestseller.

It comes in a box system, and it supports Bluetooth for wireless music playback.

The audio system also supports 4k Ultra HD video and features a 5.1 discreet amplifier design.

It also comes with 6 subwoofers to enhance your audio experience.

Get it for $314.96 only.

2. Sony All in one music stereo system

Get this three-piece micro music stereo system from Sony, and revolutionize your audio system experience.

With NFC, and wireless Bluetooth streaming, forget wires and cables! Play music straight from your device!

The audio system also comes with a USB output, FM/AM tuner, and even a CD player. It also comes with a remote and aux cable attachments, making it a complete package.

It comes with exceptional sound quality, a compact, easy to use design,that makes any living space aesthetically beautiful by complementing it perfectly.

Buy on offer for just $219.

3. Acoustic Audio AA5170 by Goldwood

If you’re looking for an amazing audio system in a budget, we have found the perfect one for you. Invest in the AA5170 Home Theatre 5.1, and be sure to get amazed.

It has a power rating of 700 Watt, with a standard frequency response of 20 Hz to 20kHz.

It has inbuilt Bluetooth for wireless playback. To make audio experience even better, the speakers come with an integrated audio amplifier, and enhanced bass boost design.

The components in this audio system include 1 subwoofer, 5 full range satellite speakers, and 2 rear speakers. It comes with a remote control and aux and RCA wire cables.

You can get this for $98.99 only.

4. Samsung HT- J5500W

For all electronic products, Samsung is one brand that you can trust blindly. It is one of the most sought after, and loved brands all over the world.

This is a 5.1 channel, 1000 Watt audio system, with 3D Blu-Ray technology.

It boasts of Dolby Digital, DTS digital surround sound system4 input options including USB, HDMI, aux, and a disc capacity of 1.

This 8 piece system has wireless Bluetooth and even Wi-Fi connectivity to stream music easier than ever before. The package also includes a remote control and user manual to make its use easier.

You can get this on discount at an offer price of $377.99.

5. Bose Accoustimass Home Theater system

If you’re looking for speakers that are best in the market, and are willing to shell out a few more bucks, then the Accoustimass Series V Home Theater Audio System from Bose is the one you should go for!

Especially designed for larger rooms, the speakers from Series V deliver the best quality surround sound system for larger space. It delivers spacious surround sound of 5.1 channel.

It has powerful low note effects, high-performance drivers, and adjustable controls for volume and low-frequency effects.

The speakers have a thin profile and can even be wall mounted for a better audio experience. Cables and user manual is included in the box for an easier setup.

Get it for a price of $999.

6. Enclave audio Cinehome

Save space, and the need for wires with the all new Enclave Audio Cinehome HD 5.1 audio home theater system, as it serves as a single central hub, and you don’t need to add any extra cables.

With this, listen to 24 bit 360 degrees wireless audio, with surround sound speakers, and full range drivers on opposite sides.

With 3 HDMI inputs, you can connect multiple devices like TV, play station, set top box, chromecast, etc. all at once to the audio system.

You can also connect 3.55mm analog, optical output, and even go wireless with Bluetooth. Using the Enclave audio app for mobile, you can even play audio directly over Wi-Fi, from the internet, without having to download it!

Make it yours at a discounted price of $799 only.

7. Rockwille HTS56 Home Theater System

The HTS56 5.1 channel home theatre system is the perfect addition to your TV set. With the amazing surround sound system, you can now blast music at full volume!

This is a six piece home audio system, with 8” subwoofers, main speaker and 3” full range channel speakers that can be wall mount.

The audio system also has an SD card input option, 2 microphone slots for karaoke nights, 2 aux inputs, FM antenna, and USB port.

The main speaker and the subwoofers have LED lights, with 4 color options, to set the mood for any music, and it even enhances any living space aesthetically.

Buy the entire set online for $147.

8. LG Electronics CJ45 Audio System

Life’s good with LG! Make it even better by bringing home the CJ45 home theater audio system from LG, with some exceptional features.

Perfect for house parties, this audio system has strong high-quality scintillating sound that is adaptable, as it can be played through various set modes.

This model is Bluetooth enabled, and lets you play music wirelessly. You can even connect it to your TV, and enhance its sound too.

You can even control this device from your mobile phone by downloading the LG Bluetooth remote app on your mobile phone.

Get this set for just $189.89.

9. Panasonic SC-UX100 Shelf Stereo

Be the king of house parties with amazing music that you can blast at its full volume with all new Panasonic home stereo system. It can become the life of any party!

It is a super stylish shelf unit system, with powerful design and clear sound MAX jukebox wireless music streaming via Bluetooth.

There is one main unit with CD drive, USB, FM/AM, and aux channels for audio playback, along with two huge surround sound speaker systems, that are more than enough to cover an entire room in its range of sound.

With a sleek design, and compact style, the SC-UX100 is sure to be a stylish addition to any house.

Order your set for just $179.99 only.

So stop your research! Pick any of the home audio systems from the list above, and order today!