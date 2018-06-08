How will Engineers of the future be different from that of today?

Every year there are hundreds and thousands of aspirants across India who aspire to crack competitive entrances like that of engineering. The preparation for JEE Main 2019 has already begun in full swing for all those who wish to gain seats in top IITs and NITs for the next academic years and pass out as able engineers. As we all know, engineering and medicine still remain the top priority amongst aspirants after standard 12th, with engineering being one of the most lucrative choices. Not many are able to crack these examinations pertaining to its level of difficulty, which is deemed to select the ablest out of the crowd who has the zest and calibre of converting their ideas into future innovations. The engineers of the future will quite a lot be different from that of today and we’ll explain you why and how.

What to expect in the coming years of engineering?

Engineering is no more limited to a specific nation, it has spread globally thereby connecting the world with each other. Engineers are required in the field of science, aeronautics, biotechnology and every other place where the need for innovation and scientific breakthrough is contemplated. With the world moving at a fast pace, the future anticipates for more refined and dextrous engineers to meet the global needs which are threatened to be taken over by Artificial Intelligence. As per research, considering the change in education, globalization and rising technological breakthroughs, the future engineers are bound to be different in comparison of today.

Here are some of the ways in which the future engineers will be different than those of today:

Change in the learning paradigm

As per studies, the present day learning process concentrates more on theory than instilling in students practical knowledge. With the advent of technology, students have a plethora of options for upgrading their knowledge and learning the pertinent skills needed. Thus, one can expect a number of people learning the techniques of engineering through the virtual world and thus will tend to hone their multidisciplinary skills. The world is constantly expanding into a global platform wherein life and careers both are unpredictable. Thus, the education system will have to include preparing candidates with life skills and expose them to liberal arts in order to prepare them for the future and unpredictability of careers.

Project-oriented than theory

A lot has changed in the field of engineering and education from yesteryears to present time. Today’s engineering program concentrates on innovation, project-based studies, creativity and teamwork which was missing in olden days. Students are rendered more exposure towards the outside world and its working than just relying on textbook-based studies. Thus, the future engineers will carry the much-diversified knowledge of the field and would be well-adept to catch up with the fast pacing world.

More participation of Women

The future of engineering is going to see an upsurge in the number of women making a mark in the field. As per reports, women make up to about 50% in some of the major fields of engineering such as bioengineering, product design, environmental engineering, disciplines which concentrates more on tackling the world problems than choosing for computer science or electrical engineering.

Modern ways of iterating ideas

With technological advancements, engineers of tomorrow will be able to connect to the global world in a much feasible manner. The lectures won’t be limited to classroom study only. Students will take lectures online and use the multimedia content to learn quickly. With a growth in prototyping systems, students will be able to iterate on generating newer hardware designs, adapt to the changes and thus evolve these designs into website and software without losing time. In addition, they will be able to connect with other professors, work in a team on projects in a close proximity under the guidance and supervision of experts without any bar of borders and geography.

Building innovative designs

With the ongoing evolution, the working of engineers is all set to go through major changes. The world economy is deemed to witness a growth for inter-disciplinary and more system-based approaches, increase in need of engineering services in the global marketplace. The services will concentrate more on customization thereby raise the growth of talents with diverse skills to cope with the need. Thus, for increasing involvement of engineers in designing public policy will be possible with technological advancements by integrating infrastructure with technology. Participation in civic arena and other ongoing projects will be possible through live calls, wherein the engineers will view themselves as global citizens, participating in the ongoing changes in global needs.

Adaptability to new trends

With growing technology and a broader scope for gaining diverse knowledge, the engineers of tomorrow are bound to be tooled with more information and skills. They would be more adaptable to the newer trends, thereby constantly upgrading their knowledge of the fast-paced evolution. The next generation of engineers will be armed with tools for tackling most of the world problems. One can witness a paradigm shift in the choice of specialties taken up by students of tomorrow with more opting for engineering courses which deal with solving global problems.

With a speedy life and the need to meet the global needs, the role of engineers is going to get more profound in the coming years. Thus, the need to bring in major changes in the teaching methodology, including more practical and on-field work and imparting the knowledge of the actual workings is more important to acquire future engineers who are knowledgeable, ambidextrous and has the necessary leadership qualities to deal with a myriad of issues simultaneously.