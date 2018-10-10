JEE Main Application Form Correction Begins

National Testing Agency has released the on-one-occasion facility to make alterations in JEE Main 2019 application form (of the January session) on October 8 and the final date to make any amendment in the application form is October 14. By using the JEE Main application form correction facility, applicants will be able to rectify a lot of particulars in the application form, with the exception of the alteration in the exam cities. If pertinent, applicants are required to make further fee payment within the application correction time limit.

It may well be noted down that the JEE Main application form rectification facility is feasible for only those applicants who have already paid the application charge and finished the application procedure perfectly. To make the alterations, the aspirant will have to visit the JEE Main application form correction site and log in by using information like the application number and password. NTA has also declared that photographs lacking names and date have been acknowledged. This article contains the complete information about the JEE Main Application form correction process 2019.

The dates for JEE Main 2019 application form correction

Occasion Date JEE Main 2019 application correction begins October 8, 2018, at 10 am Last date of form correction October 14, 2018, till 11.50 pm Additional fee payment (if required) October 8 to 14, 2018

How to make rectifications in JEE Main application form

Wrong and unfinished application forms are most likely to be discarded, therefore, it is suggested that applicants use the JEE Main application form rectification facility to make certain that all the details are accurate. If there is any incongruity, it requires to be rectified within the correction portal recommended by National Testing Agency.

Steps to correct the JEE Main application form 2019

Visit the JEE Main 2019 application alteration portal and log in by making use of the data JEE Main Application Number, Password, Security code as demonstrated on the screen

Click on the part you want to correct or change

Subsequent to making the alterations, as a final point, click on “Submit”

Keep it in your mind that the alteration of exam city is not permitted

The details that can be altered through the JEE Main Application Form Correction facility

Change of Paper: The applicant can alter the alternative of paper from Paper I to Paper II and vice versa in JEE Main 2019 examination, or else choose both papers. Any additional amount that may come up as a consequence of an alteration of alternative has to be paid during making the alterations.

Individual information: If there is a spelling error in the details like name, state of eligibility, and date of birth and so on, the particulars can be altered.

Academic information: All details associated with the applicant’s academics can also be altered.

The language of the examination: Applicants are able to change the language of examination from English to Hindi/Gujarati if they wish.

People eligible to gain the JEE Main application form correction facility

To be capable of making corrections to the JEE Main 2019 application form, it is compulsory that the applicant has paid the appropriate application charge and also finished all the steps of the JEE Main online application procedure.

Extra charges

Further fees are required to be paid by the applicants if they are going to correct any of the following details:

Alteration of category from SC/ST/PWD to General/OBC NCL

The selection of Paper 2 in addition to Paper 1

Refund of money