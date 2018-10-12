Recruitment Alert: Gail Recruiting Through GATE 2019

The official notification of GAIL recruitment has been released notifying about the recruitment through GATE score. This notification has been released for the recruitment of executive trainees in E-2 grade in Chemical and Instrumentation engineering disciplines. The application process for GAIL through GATE 2019 will be released tentatively by January 2019, most probably after the release of the GATE admit card.

To know more about GAIL Recruitment, keep reading the article.

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2019

Since the application for GATE has already ended on 30th of October. So the candidates seeking recruitment in GAIL should know the eligibility criteria required to be eligible for sitting in GAIL recruitment process.

Firstly, The recruitment is open to Indian nationals only, who have passed full-time B.Tech/ BE/BSc Engineering or equivalent degree from an AICTE/UGC recognized institution or the candidates who have completed a B.E / B. Tech. + M.E / M. Tech and candidates holding an integrated dual degree in engineering in a relevant discipline can also apply.

Secondly, the age for candidates appearing in the selection process should not be more than 28 years for candidates from the General category. Moving on, the upper age limit for OBC-NCL candidates is 31 years which is further relaxable by 10 years whereas the upper age limit for SC/ST candidates is relaxable by 5 years only.

Moving further from the eligibility criteria of the candidate lets checkout recruitment disciplines i.e. the discipline and branches of engineering that can be considered in equivalence with that of GAIL’s disciplines. Here the candidates who have completed engineering in Electrical and Electrical & Electronics branch and have cleared the exam of GATE paper code EE are eligible for GAIL’s Electrical Discipline.

Similarly, the students qualifying in any of the Mechanical, Production, Production & Industrial, Manufacturing, Mechanical & Automobile branches i.e. the paper code ME are eligible for GAIL’s Mechanical discipline. The Civil discipline of GAIL considers the score in GATE paper code CE. Further the Instrumentation discipline considers students from Instrumentation, Instrumentation & Control, Electronics & Instrumentation, Electrical & Instrumentation, Electronics, Electrical & Electronics disciples who have qualified GATE in paper code IN. The Business Information System discipline of GAIL considers candidates from Computer Science, Information Technology, Master of Computer Application disciplines and these candidates must have cleared GATE in paper code CS.

Facts to be considered

The major fact of consideration is that the application process for GAIL will start after the release of GATE Admit Cards and recruitment will be held online. It is expected to start in January 2019. To apply, candidates must choose the relevant post and while filling the online application, candidates will have to enter the name of the post applied for, email ID and date of birth. Further, the candidates will also be required to enter their GATE registration number as mentioned in their GATE 2019 admit card. After successful submission of the application form, candidates are advised to note down the allotted unique GAIL application number for further reference.

Selection Process of GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2019

The selection process for GAIL is largely based on the GATE score. After the selection process through GATE, candidates are required to appear in a group discussion (GD)/interview for which they will be sent call letters. Lastly, for selected candidates, a medical fitness test might also be conducted and students qualifying the medicals will be given call letters for as E-2 grade executive trainee.

Moreover, the students who will be selected for E-2 grade executive trainee have to undergo one year of training-cum-probation and after successful completion of probation, candidates will be hired on permanent basis. It should also be noted that candidates can be posted at any of the installations, projects or offices of GAIL (India) Ltd or its subsidiaries/joint ventures during and post-training-cum-probation period.