Depressed Kardashian seeks aide from a Life Coach

After years of suffering from depression, Rob Kardashian of the infamous Kardashian family has sought the support of a life coach who will actually move in with him. His habits and lack of self discipline have gotten so bad that he needs someone to watch over him on a daily basis.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: “It’s make or break time for Rob and he knows it. The good news is that he says he’s going to take the help his family is offering him. He wants to get his life back on track.

“He realizes it’s going to take a lot of work, but he’s telling everyone he’s ready to do it. He’s agreed to have a life coach move in with him to help with his diet and workouts, so that’s got everyone very hopeful. It’s not the first time he’s made promises like this, so they’ll believe it when they see it. But they’re hopeful and they’re going to do whatever it takes to support him.”

Ever since his father passed away Rob has had a difficult time growing up to becoming a mature man. With no proper male role models in his life he has entered into a downward spiral where his poor habits have gotten the best of him.

Some people in his family are even concerned that he could commit suicide as his depression has really set in. And because of his alcohol and drug use along with poor diet, he knows that if he does not do something now, things could get out of control really quickly.

A source said: “Rob has extreme social anxiety, is very unhealthy and just isn’t doing anything

to get back on his feet.

“The whole Kardashian and Jenner family is worried sick about him but they just don’t know

what to do.

“He refuses to get therapy or to go get help. He has his own money still as he spends very little.

“They feel like they have tried everything but until Rob wants help it’s virtually impossible for

them to give him help.”

Because of his poor behaviors, Kris Jenner has banned him from appearing on any of the Kardashian shows that air on the E! Network until he gets his life back in order. Some are hopeful that this will be a wake up call for the teen actor who still has an opportunity to make something of himself in the industry.