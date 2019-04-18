How to select a water purifier

Being a rational consumer, you all would prefer to buy products that offer you maximum satisfaction in an affordable price and why not. When you invest in a new product you would always look for something that is of high quality. Most of you are very cautious at the time of purchasing new products. However, this is not the case when you are looking to invest in a new water purifier system. Often people tend to ignore the essentials for purchasing the right purifier and realize it when their purifier starts creating problems.

People fall for low prices and install purifiers without checking the requirements and later regret about their decision. Here are some tips that you must keep in mind before selecting a water purifier.

Which type of purifier do you need?

Most of the people do not know that there are multiple types water purifiers in the market, serving different purposes and needs. Before selecting a purifier for yourself, you must understand about the various types of purifier first.

Gravity based Water purifiers



These are the budget friendly water purifiers among all the other kinds of purifiers, ranging between Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. These water purifiers do not require electrical supply to work. These could be suitable for your home only when you get soft water with low TDS level in it. These purifiers are handy and since they need no electricity, they could be placed anywhere. You could in fact, carry these purifiers to outdoor places when you go for picnics or such events. However, you must also know that gravity based water purifiers are not as effective as the RO and UV water purifiers. Although the water produced or filtered by these purifiers are better and beneficial than the boiled water. You must choose gravity based water purifier based on the ultrafiltration technology that would help you to experience a better performance of these purifiers.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purifiers



The reverse osmosis water purifiers are highly recommend to those living in a place where the water contains high TDS level. A high TDS level refers to a situation where Total dissolved Solids like minerals, salts and other metals are excessive in the water. RO purification process could remove the heavy metals, pesticides, arsenic, fluoride, cadmium and other toxic dissolved salts that are present in the water and provide or filter the water to a purified form that becomes safe for consumption. These water purifiers require electricity for performing the operations.

You must buy the RO purifier with a TDS controller since the conventional RO water purifier would remove all the natural minerals along with the toxic salts in it, which prevents you from experiencing the advantages of natural elements in water. A TDS controller would allow the process of purification of water to keep the natural minerals in the drinking water.

Ultraviolet (UV) water purifiers



These kind of water purifier are based on simple yet effective concept. The UV bulb located inside the water purifier helps in killing all the viruses, bacteria and other micro organisms present in the water. However, the ultraviolet water purifiers could remove the dissolved salts present in the water. These are middle ranged purifiers that requires electric supply for operating.

Ultrafiltration water purifiers



The Ultrafiltration or UF water purifiers are similar to reverse osmosis water purifiers. They do not need electricity to operate. The process of Ultrafiltration water purifier utilises very fine membrane to kill the bacteria, cysts and other microbes present in the normal water. It functions very efficiently when used with the public supply water.

RO + UV water purifier



There are few water purifiers that use both the RO and the UV water purifier technologies in the same water purifier. These kinds of water purifiers could work with all the kinds of water, regardless of the TDS level in the water, since such water purifiers come with a TDS regulator.

Capacity/ Storage



Storage capacity is one essential factor while investing in a water purifier. Most of the purifiers come with a storage tank to store the purified or filtered drinking water. Selecting the capacity of the tank depends upon the requirements of the family. A small family consisting of 3-4 members could satisfy in a 5-7 litre water purifier. Usually, the automated water purifiers begin freeing process as soon as the level of water decline in the storage tank. A large family size might need more storage capacity and must prefer a purifier of 10 litre storage.

After sale services and Maintenance



After sales services and maintenance are very crucial elements for selecting a water purifier. Most of the UV and RO water purifiers require filter change and UV build change alarms. These helps in notifying you when you have to change them. Avoiding this would result in problematic functioning of the water purifiers.

Amc for aquaguard is also very important reason for selecting the right water purifier.

Nature of purifier



As already discussed, purifiers are of various kinds, depending upon their properties and features. Before selecting a purifier, you must consider which purifier would suit your requirements. If you are looking for a purifier for your home, you would prefer an electronic purifier i.e. that requires electricity to work since they would be installed at a specific place. On the other hand, if you need a purifier for a temporary place, you could opt for non-electronic purifier since they are efficient to carry and does not need professional help in moving.

Ratings and warranty



Ratings hold a very essential place in purchasing a water purifier. Ratings allow you to analyse performance of the purifier based on the real-time experience of the customers. It also allows you to clarify your opinion or perspective about a certain purifier. Warranty as well is very crucial for selecting a water purifier. The Annual Maintenance Contract or amc charges for aquaguard plays an important role in helping you to make decision for selecting the water purifier.