Basant Panchami 2019: Saraswati Puja Date, Time, Basant Kite Festival

The Basant Kite Festival has been a historic springtime kite flying event during the Basant Panchami festival in the Punjab region in India and Pakistan. It falls on Basant, also called Basant Panchami. According to the Punjabi calendar, it is held on the fifth day of lunar month of Magha (in late January or early February) marking the start of spring.

When is Basant Panchami in year 2019?

Basant Panchami is on 10th February (Sunday),

When is Basant Kite Festival in year 2019?

Basant Kite Festival will be celebrated on 10th February (Sunday),

When Panchami Tithi begins & ends?

It begins at 12:25 on 9th Feb 2019 & ends at 14:08 on 10th Feb 2019.

Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu luni-solar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or February. It is treated as the start of spring, though it is generally winter-like in northern India, and more spring-like in central and western parts of India.

In Nepal, Bihar and eastern states of India such as West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, people visit her temples and worship her (Saraswati Puja). Most of the schools arrange special Saraswati puja for their students in their premises. In Bangladesh, all major educational institutes and universities observe it with holiday and a special puja.