Monday, April 22, 2019
Latest:

World Snap

Today's News of India

Gujarat India Top News Travel 

Foreign Tourists arrives at Gujarat in Silver Shadow Cruise

Worldsnap Staff 0 Comments

Silver Shadow, a foreign passenger cruise with around 400 tourists from United States & United Kingdom at Porbandar Port.

The foreign tourists pay a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace KirtiMandir in Porbandar & also experiences #Gujarati culture in & around the vicinity.

Silver Shadow is a cruise ship that entered service in 2000, With passenger capacity is 382 passengers & 295 crew members. The ship was built by the Mariotti Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.