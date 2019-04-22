Foreign Tourists arrives at Gujarat in Silver Shadow Cruise
Silver Shadow, a foreign passenger cruise with around 400 tourists from United States & United Kingdom at Porbandar Port.
The foreign tourists pay a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace KirtiMandir in Porbandar & also experiences
#Gujarati culture in & around the vicinity.
— Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) April 20, 2019
Silver Shadow is a cruise ship that entered service in 2000, With passenger capacity is 382 passengers & 295 crew members. The ship was built by the Mariotti Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.