India Cabinet 2018 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2018)
Get the list of all cabinet ministers and their portfolio/departments. Get the information of all ministers of India with their portfolio. (Last updated on 24 May 2018.)
President of India: Ram Nath Kovind
Vice President of India: M. Venkaiah Naidu
Prime Minister of India: Narendra Modi
|No.
|Person Name
|Ministry / Portfolios
|1
|Narendra Modi
|* Prime Minister of India
* Department of Space
* Department of Atomic Energy
* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
|2
|Raj Nath Singh
|* Ministry of Home Affairs
|3
|Sushma Swaraj
|* Ministry of External Affairs
|4
|Piyush Goyal
|* Ministry of Corporate Affairs
* Ministry of Finance
* Ministry of Railways
* Ministry of Coal
|5
|Arun Jaitley
|Minister without portfolio
|6
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|* Ministry of Defense
|7
|Nitin Gadkari
|* Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
* Ministry of Shipping
* Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|8
|Sadananda Gowda
|* Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
|9
|Uma Bharti
|* Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation
|10
|Harsh Vardhan
|* Ministry of Earth Sciences
* Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
* Ministry of Science and Technology
|11
|Ramvilas Paswan
|* Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|12
|Giriraj Singh
|* Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|13
|Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
|* Ministry of Women and Child Development
|14
|Ananthkumar
|* Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
* Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|15
|Ravi Shankar Prasad
|* Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
* Ministry of Law and Justice
|16
|Jagat Prakash Nadda
|* Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|17
|Chaudhary Birender Singh
|* Ministry of Steel
|18
|19
|Anant Geete
|* Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
|20
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|* Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|21
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|* Ministry of Panchayati Raj
* Ministry of Rural Development
* Ministry of Mines
|22
|Jual Oram
|* Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|23
|Radha Mohan Singh
|* Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|24
|Smriti Zubin Irani
|* Ministry of Textiles
|25
|Thaawar Chand Gehlot
|* Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|26
|Prakash Javadekar
|* Ministry of Human Resource Development
|27
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|* Ministry of Minority Affairs
(Independent Charge)
|28
|Inderjit Singh Rao
|* Ministry of Planning (Independent Charge)
|29
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|* Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)(Independent Charge)
|30
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|* Ministry of Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)
|31
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|* Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)
* Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)
|32
|Raj Kumar Singh
| (Independent Charge)
* Ministry of Power
* Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|33
|Jitendra Singh
|* Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge)
|34
|Suresh Prabhu
|* Ministry of Civil Aviation
* Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)
|35
|Mahesh Sharma
|* Ministry of Culture (Independent Charge)
|36
|Manoj Sinha
|* Ministry of Communications (Independent Charge)
|37
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|* Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
* Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)
|38
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|* Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
* Ministry of Urban Development
|39
|Alphons Kannanthanam
|* Ministry of Tourism (Independent Charge)
