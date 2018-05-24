Thursday, May 24, 2018
India Cabinet 2018 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2018)

Chetan Patel

Get the list of all cabinet ministers and their portfolio/departments. Get the information of all ministers of India with their portfolio. (Last updated on 24 May 2018.)

President of India: Ram Nath Kovind

Vice President of India: M. Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister of India: Narendra Modi

 
No.Person NameMinistry / Portfolios
1Narendra Modi* Prime Minister of India
* Department of Space
* Department of Atomic Energy
* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
2Raj Nath Singh* Ministry of Home Affairs
3Sushma Swaraj* Ministry of External Affairs
4Piyush Goyal* Ministry of Corporate Affairs
* Ministry of Finance
* Ministry of Railways
* Ministry of Coal
5Arun JaitleyMinister without portfolio
6Nirmala Sitharaman* Ministry of Defense
7Nitin Gadkari* Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
* Ministry of Shipping
* Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
8Sadananda Gowda * Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
9Uma Bharti* Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation
10Harsh Vardhan* Ministry of Earth Sciences
* Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
* Ministry of Science and Technology
11Ramvilas Paswan* Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
12Giriraj Singh* Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13Maneka Sanjay Gandhi* Ministry of Women and Child Development
14Ananthkumar* Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
* Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
15Ravi Shankar Prasad* Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
* Ministry of Law and Justice
16Jagat Prakash Nadda* Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
17Chaudhary Birender Singh* Ministry of Steel
19Anant Geete* Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
20Harsimrat Kaur Badal* Ministry of Food Processing Industries
21Narendra Singh Tomar* Ministry of Panchayati Raj
* Ministry of Rural Development
* Ministry of Mines
22Jual Oram* Ministry of Tribal Affairs
23Radha Mohan Singh* Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
24Smriti Zubin Irani* Ministry of Textiles
25Thaawar Chand Gehlot* Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
26Prakash Javadekar* Ministry of Human Resource Development
27Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi* Ministry of Minority Affairs
(Independent Charge)
28Inderjit Singh Rao* Ministry of Planning (Independent Charge)
29Shripad Yesso Naik* Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)(Independent Charge)
30Santosh Kumar Gangwar* Ministry of Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)
31Dharmendra Pradhan* Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)
* Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)
32Raj Kumar Singh (Independent Charge)
* Ministry of Power
* Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
33Jitendra Singh* Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge)
34Suresh Prabhu* Ministry of Civil Aviation
* Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)
35Mahesh Sharma* Ministry of Culture (Independent Charge)
36Manoj Sinha* Ministry of Communications (Independent Charge)
37Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore* Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
* Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)
38Hardeep Singh Puri* Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
* Ministry of Urban Development
39Alphons Kannanthanam* Ministry of Tourism (Independent Charge)

(Let us know here if any errors on List of Indian central cabinet ministers (Cabinet Mantris in Hindi). Please check government website for updated information and let us know about change in comment so we can update site as soon as possible.)

