India Cabinet 2018 : List of ministers of India & their departments (Year – 2018)

President of India: Ram Nath Kovind

Vice President of India: M. Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister of India: Narendra Modi

No. Person Name Ministry / Portfolios 1 Narendra Modi * Prime Minister of India

* Department of Space

* Department of Atomic Energy

* Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

* All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister 2 Raj Nath Singh * Ministry of Home Affairs 3 Sushma Swaraj * Ministry of External Affairs 4 Piyush Goyal * Ministry of Corporate Affairs

* Ministry of Finance

* Ministry of Railways

* Ministry of Coal 5 Arun Jaitley Minister without portfolio 6 Nirmala Sitharaman * Ministry of Defense 7 Nitin Gadkari * Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

* Ministry of Shipping

* Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 8 Sadananda Gowda * Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation 9 Uma Bharti * Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation 10 Harsh Vardhan * Ministry of Earth Sciences

* Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

* Ministry of Science and Technology 11 Ramvilas Paswan * Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

* Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 15 Ravi Shankar Prasad * Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

* Ministry of Law and Justice 16 Jagat Prakash Nadda * Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 17 Chaudhary Birender Singh * Ministry of Steel 18 19 Anant Geete * Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 20 Harsimrat Kaur Badal * Ministry of Food Processing Industries 21 Narendra Singh Tomar * Ministry of Panchayati Raj

* Ministry of Rural Development

* Ministry of Mines 22 Jual Oram * Ministry of Tribal Affairs 23 Radha Mohan Singh * Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 24 Smriti Zubin Irani * Ministry of Textiles 25 Thaawar Chand Gehlot * Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 26 Prakash Javadekar * Ministry of Human Resource Development 27 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi * Ministry of Minority Affairs

(Independent Charge) 28 Inderjit Singh Rao * Ministry of Planning (Independent Charge) 29 Shripad Yesso Naik * Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)(Independent Charge) 30 Santosh Kumar Gangwar * Ministry of Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) 31 Dharmendra Pradhan * Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

* Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) 32 Raj Kumar Singh (Independent Charge)

* Ministry of Power

* Ministry of New and Renewable Energy 33 Jitendra Singh * Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) 34 Suresh Prabhu * Ministry of Civil Aviation

* Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge) 35 Mahesh Sharma * Ministry of Culture (Independent Charge) 36 Manoj Sinha * Ministry of Communications (Independent Charge) 37 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore * Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

* Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) 38 Hardeep Singh Puri * Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

* Ministry of Urban Development 39 Alphons Kannanthanam * Ministry of Tourism (Independent Charge)

