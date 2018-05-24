List of Chief Ministers of Indian States (2018-Latest)

We have listed out chief ministers of all Indian states here.

See Also : India Cabinet : List of ministers of India & their departments

1. Jammu & Kasmir :

Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed

2. Punjab

Amarinder Singh

3. Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar

4. Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur

5. Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

6. Uttarakhand

Trivendra Singh Rawat

7. Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath

8. Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje

9. Gujarat

Vijay Rupani

10. Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11. Chhatishgarh

Raman Singh

12. Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis

13. Goa

Manohar Parrikar

15. Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan

16. Tamilnadu

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

17. Poducherry

V. Narayanasamy

18. Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu

19. Telangana

K. Chandrashekar Rao

19. Orrissa

Naveen Patnaik

20. Bihar

Nitish Kumar

21. Jharkhand

Raghubar Das

22. West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee

23. Sikkim

Pawan Kumar Chamling

24. Aasam

Sarbananda Sonowal

25. Meghalay

Conrad Sangma

26. Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu

27. Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio

28. Mizoram

Lal Thanhawla

29. Manipur

N. Biren Singh

30. Tripura

Biplab Kumar Deb

