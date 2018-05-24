List of Chief Ministers of Indian States (2018-Latest)
We have listed out chief ministers of all Indian states here.
1. Jammu & Kasmir :
Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed
2. Punjab
Amarinder Singh
3. Haryana
4. Himachal Pradesh
Jai Ram Thakur
5. Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
6. Uttarakhand
Trivendra Singh Rawat
7. Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
8. Rajasthan
Vasundhara Raje
9. Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
10. Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11. Chhatishgarh
Raman Singh
12. Maharashtra
13. Goa
Manohar Parrikar
15. Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
16. Tamilnadu
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
17. Poducherry
V. Narayanasamy
18. Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
19. Telangana
K. Chandrashekar Rao
19. Orrissa
Naveen Patnaik
20. Bihar
Nitish Kumar
21. Jharkhand
Raghubar Das
22. West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
23. Sikkim
Pawan Kumar Chamling
24. Aasam
Sarbananda Sonowal
25. Meghalay
Conrad Sangma
26. Arunachal Pradesh
Pema Khandu
27. Nagaland
Neiphiu Rio
28. Mizoram
Lal Thanhawla
29. Manipur
N. Biren Singh
30. Tripura
Biplab Kumar Deb
(Remember, this list is not updated. Please check government website for updated information and let us know about the change in the comment so we can update site on another day.)
