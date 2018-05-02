PM addresses Indian Community in Stockholm

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today addressed the Indian Community in Stockholm. He thanked the Government of Sweden, in particular, His Majesty the King of Sweden; and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Mr. Stefan Lofven who was present at the event, for the warm welcome he received in Sweden.

He said that India is going through a great transformation today. He said that the current Union Government had been elected on the mandate of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said the Government has worked towards a developed and inclusive India, in the last four years. He said all efforts are being made to create a New India by 2022.

The Prime Minister said that through initiatives such as International Yoga Day, efforts are also being made to see that India emerges as a global thought leader once again. He said the world is looking at India with confidence. In this context, he mentioned humanitarian relief and rescue efforts, the International Solar Alliance, and membership of key regimes such as MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement, and Australia Group. He said the world is acknowledging India’s technological capability, including its space programme.

The Prime Minister said that because of digital infrastructure, the format of engagement between citizens and Government is changing. Technology is bringing about accountability and transparency, he said. He said access to Government is no longer a privilege, but a practice. In this context, he mentioned faster file disposal, Ease of Doing Business, GST, Direct Benefit Transfer, and access to cooking gas through the Ujjwala Yojana.

The Prime Minister said that through the MUDRA scheme, there are new opportunities available to entrepreneurs. He said 74 percent of the beneficiaries under the MUDRA scheme till now, are women. He also mentioned the Atal Innovation Mission, Skill India and Start Up India.

The Prime Minister said that India is also building International Partnerships to boost innovation. In this context he mentioned the innovation partnership with Sweden, and a similar initiative with Israel. He said the Government is focusing on Ease of Living. In this context, he also mentioned the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which he described as the world’s biggest healthcare assurance scheme.

The Prime Minister said that these steps are indicative of a transformation in India. He said that towards this end, the partnerships with Sweden and the other Nordic countries are very important.

The Prime Minister urged the gathering to not limit their connect with India, to just an emotional one. He said the emerging New India offers them many opportunities to innovate, trade and invest as well.