Monday, April 22, 2019
Latest:

World Snap

Today's News of India

Asia Breaking News India Top News 

PM Narendra Modi condemns the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka

Worldsnap Staff 0 Comments

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has strongly condemned the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. 

“Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured”, the Prime Minister said. 