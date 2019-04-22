PM Narendra Modi condemns the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has strongly condemned the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka.
“Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured”, the Prime Minister said.
