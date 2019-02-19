Ramayan reciter Morari Bapu to extend financial of Rs.1 lakh each to Pulwama martyred family

Feb 18 Bhagwat and Ram Katha reciter Morari Bapu will extend financial help of Rs one lakh to each family of CRPF martyred in Pulwama terrorist strike on Thursday.

Condemning the gruesome attack on the CRPF convoy, Morari Bapu has announced to donate the said amount just as token of gratitude for the bereaved family.

Saluting the supreme sacrifice of those brave hearts, he exhorted the people of the country to come forward and help the those families who lost their men in this ghastly attack.

Mr Bapu also appealed political parties should not exploit this situation for their political interests.

“ I am Happy that all political parties have spoken in one voice and stood united with the Government”, Mr Morari Bapu said.