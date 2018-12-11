Upcoming Movies for December 2018

2018 has been such a promising year for the blockbuster movies. These movies made us cry, laugh, fall in love, and dance. Movies are our vital need. It becomes the main source of entertainment. With the launch of so many heavy budget Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies, they kept us energised thoroughly. As the year-end approaches, we are left with only a few options, but not to worry 2019 seems to be equally promising. We have prepared a list of a few must-watch movies for the year-end just for you so that you keep getting entertained. From Shah-Rukh-Khan’s zero to Hollywood’s Mortal Engines, you will get to know about each and every movie that you can watch in this cold season.

Zero

Zero is directed by Anand L. Rai and is an upcoming romantic-comedy movie. Zero is a movie about a dwarf name Bauua Singh played by Shah-Rukh-Khan and AafiaYusufzaiBhinder who is a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy played by Anushka Sharma and their life. This movie is about their relationship and how love can be conquered by respect and joy. This movie is all set to leave the audience mesmerized. The title Zero here stands for victory.

Release Date: 25th December

Director: Anand L Rai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

The Accidental Prime Minister

We all remember the hullabaloo which happened in the 2004 election. With Manmohan Singh being elected as the prime minister of India, his calm and composed personality set him apart from every other politician. This movie is entirely based on his life and his journey as the Prime Minister of India. The movie is scheduled to be released on 21st December 2018. Directed by Vijay RatnakarGutte and based on the book written by SanjayaBaru depicts everything about the controversial period of his ministryhood . Avail Bookmyshow promo codes online to watch this movie with your friends and family.

Release Date: 21st December

Director: Vijay RatnakarGutte

Cast: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, AahanaKumra, Suzanne Bernert



Tom, Dick and Harry returns

Remember Tom, Dick, and Harry which was released in the year 2006, if you do then this movie is just the sequence of the previous movie. Get ready for a movie which is full of laughter, jokes, and drama. If you want to set yourself free from worries and stress, then book your tickets for 21st December and grab your seats.

Release Date: 21st December

Director: Deepak Tijori

Cast: Sharma Joshi, AftabShivdasani , Jimmy Shergill, Sana Khan

The Maya Tape

The Maya Tape is about Maya who is a witch and is locked in a mental hospital in the North Eastern part of India on an island. Now, TV reporter Devika and Cameraman Saurabh seem to be caught up in the deadly web of black magic, horror, and possessions and trying to save their life. Make the last day of this year a bit thriller by watching this movie and avail Buy 1 get 1 free movie tickets with cashback to take along your bestie with you.

Release Date: 31st December

Director: Nikhil Allug

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vishaka Singh, Kali Prasad Mukherjee



Aquaman

The next big release from Hollywood is Aquaman, this is a superhero movie based on the DC comics character Aquaman. It’s a story about the heir of underwater kingdom Atlantis, who came to know about this recently and he must take action to lead his people and save the world and prove himself worthy.

Release Date: 21st December

Director: James Wan

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nichole Kidman



Mortal Engines

The city is on wheels and something must be done about it. A woman named Hester Shaw seems to have joined hands with Anna Fang, who is a dangerous outlaw and Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London. They make a team to go against the predator who is trying to destroy everything.

Release Date: 7th December

Director: Christian Rivers

Cast: Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Robert Sheehan