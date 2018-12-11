Upcoming Movies for December 2018
2018 has been such a promising year for the blockbuster movies. These movies made us cry, laugh, fall in love, and dance. Movies are our vital need. It becomes the main source of entertainment. With the launch of so many heavy budget Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies, they kept us
Zero
Zero is directed by Anand L. Rai and is an upcoming romantic-comedy movie. Zero is a movie about a dwarf name Bauua Singh played by Shah-Rukh-Khan and AafiaYusufzaiBhinder who is a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy played by Anushka Sharma and their life. This movie is about their relationship and how love can be conquered by respect and joy. This movie is all set to leave the audience mesmerized. The title Zero here stands for victory.
Release Date: 25th December
Director: Anand L Rai
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif
The Accidental Prime Minister
We all remember the hullabaloo which happened in the 2004 election. With Manmohan Singh being elected as the prime minister of India, his calm and composed personality set him apart from every other politician. This movie is entirely based on his life and his journey as the Prime Minister of India. The movie is scheduled to be released on 21st December 2018. Directed by Vijay RatnakarGutte and based on the book written by
Release Date: 21st December
Director: Vijay RatnakarGutte
Cast: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, AahanaKumra, Suzanne Bernert
Tom, Dick
Remember Tom, Dick, and Harry which was released in the year 2006, if you do then this movie is just the sequence of the previous movie. Get ready for a movie which is full of laughter, jokes, and drama. If you want to set yourself free from worries and stress, then book your tickets for 21st December and grab your seats.
Release Date: 21st December
Director: Deepak Tijori
Cast: Sharma Joshi,
The Maya Tape
The Maya Tape is about Maya who is a witch and is locked in a mental hospital in the North Eastern part of India on an island. Now, TV reporter Devika and Cameraman Saurabh seem to be caught up in the deadly web of black magic, horror, and possessions and trying to save their life. Make the last day of this year a bit thriller by watching this movie and avail Buy 1 get 1 free movie tickets with cashback to take along your bestie with you.
Release Date: 31st December
Director: Nikhil
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vishaka Singh, Kali Prasad Mukherjee
Aquaman
The next big release from Hollywood is Aquaman, this is a superhero movie based on the DC comics character Aquaman. It’s a story about the heir of underwater kingdom Atlantis, who came to know about this recently and he must take action to lead his people and save the world and prove himself worthy.
Release Date: 21st December
Director: James Wan
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nichole Kidman
Mortal Engines
The city is on wheels and something must be done about it. A woman named Hester Shaw seems to have joined hands with Anna Fang, who is a dangerous outlaw and Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London. They make a team to go against the predator who is trying to destroy everything.
Release Date: 7th December
Director: Christian Rivers
Cast: Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Robert Sheehan