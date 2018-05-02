Warning: session_start(): open(/tmp/sess_ov3tic876ldhbkf3enu2qesev1, O_RDWR) failed: Disk quota exceeded (122) in /home/worldoca/public_html/news.worldsnap.com/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/includes/redirect.php on line 157
What is Code 18? | Internet, World Snap News
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Latest:

World Snap

Today's News of India

Internet Top News 

What is Code 18?

Worldsnap Staff 0 Comments

Code 18 is unofficial error code used by many programmers as fun when they find that problem was not on code but was in themselves.

Why Code 18? What is 18 refers here?

For any error, technologies use “Code” word to refer type of error. And, 18 means a user himself who is actually sitting 18 inches from the screen.

Why does it become so popular nowadays?

Nowadays, the complexity of an application has been increased and this leads cases when even issue which is really not existing (for ex, a developer is checking at the wrong place) and he or all team is spending lots of time to look into this issue. At the end, when he/they come to know that it’s not a bug at all. They use CODE-18 for this funny but time taking event.


Warning: Unknown: open(/tmp/sess_ov3tic876ldhbkf3enu2qesev1, O_RDWR) failed: Disk quota exceeded (122) in Unknown on line 0

Warning: Unknown: Failed to write session data (files). Please verify that the current setting of session.save_path is correct (/tmp) in Unknown on line 0