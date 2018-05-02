What is Code 18?

Code 18 is unofficial error code used by many programmers as fun when they find that problem was not on code but was in themselves.

Why Code 18? What is 18 refers here?

For any error, technologies use “Code” word to refer type of error. And, 18 means a user himself who is actually sitting 18 inches from the screen.

Why does it become so popular nowadays?

Nowadays, the complexity of an application has been increased and this leads cases when even issue which is really not existing (for ex, a developer is checking at the wrong place) and he or all team is spending lots of time to look into this issue. At the end, when he/they come to know that it’s not a bug at all. They use CODE-18 for this funny but time taking event.