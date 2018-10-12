MI Band 3 Fitness Tracker: Features, Spec & Reviews

Xiomi MI launched its best promising Fitness Tracker on September 27, 2018, and it has made buzz all around. Many fitness enthusiasts were waiting for this band to be launched in India since Xiomi had launched in China. Many of them had already ordered through online websites from China but now their wait ends. Xiomi had launched sell of MI Band 3 on their website and its available on Amazon as well on the price of 1,999 Rs.

Let’s Review each feature of MI Band 3 and find out whether its worth of 1,999 Rs or not.

Screen Display:

The MI Band 3 has a large OLED touchscreen with water resistance up to 50m. The touchscreen of MI Band 3 is very captive and respond promptly on tap and swipe. This band’s display becomes a bit dim in direct sunlight and it makes harder to read screen data but it displays very well in the normal day and room light. MI band 3 is a clear winner among all budgeted Fitness Tracker and its preview precedents.

Battery:

MI Band 3 comes up with 110 mAh Li-Ion Polymer Battery and the company claims 20 days battery life. In our normal usage, my band lasts for 15 days and with all enabled notifications, it lasts only 10 days.

Features:

MI Band 3 displays Time, Steps, Calories, takes heartbeats using PPG sensor. Also, you can view Call details and even can reject calls from Band screen. You can read messages, WhatsApp messages and even all other app notifications on Band and have the option to clear those notifications.

It also has an inbuilt timer, phone locator, weather forecast etc. Above these features, Xiomi has added many features in MI Fit App which makes this belt more useful by adding features like idle alert, Goal Reminder, Lift the wrist to view, Smart unlock, Sleep trackers, Low battery alert, Event reminders etc. All these features make MI Band 3 more attractive than its competitors.

Strap:

The strap of Mi Band 3 is more grooved than Mi 1 & 2 band. This helps tracker to stick to Strap more firmly. We have seen that in Mi 1 Band, the tracker was coming out of strap but this is no more issue with Mi Band 3 now. The strap is made of Thermoplastic elastomer and skin friendly.

Overall Mi Band 3 is best Fitness band under 2,000 Rs. It looks slimmer than Fastrack Reflex band and Mi Band 3 is more accurate in counting steps than Fastrack Reflex.

Cost:

Mi Band 3 costs 1,999 INR. Its available on Amazon.in and MI’s website. Buy on Amazon.in