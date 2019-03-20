6 IPL teams Yuvraj Singh has played for

The Indian Premier League has been a hit amongst the fans because of its franchise-based format wherein 8 city-based teams compete to win the title. The reason why this league was initiated was India’s WT20 win in 2007, MS Dhoni and his men achieved the unthinkable and paved the way for the commencement of IPL in 2008.

Yuvraj Singh who had hit sixes in an over in that tourney has always been a hot property in the league, which is the reason why he has been a part of 6 IPL teams so far.

In the 11 editions of the league, Yuvraj has been like a rolling stone and here are the 6 teams that he has been a part of in the cash-rich league –

#1 Kings XI Punjab (2008-10, 2018)

Yuvraj made his IPL debut for his home franchise, Kings XI Punjab. He was elected as the skipper of the team and he even led the team to semi-finals in the inaugural season. However, in the next 2 seasons, Singh could not repeat the success which led to his release.

Kings XI bought him in the 2018 IPL auction last year but a poor performance from the all-rounder resulted in his exclusion once again.

#2 Pune Warriors India (2011-13)

Pune Warriors India played 3 seasons in IPL and Yuvraj Singh was the poster boy of that franchise. Though Singh did not play the 2012 edition due to cancer, he led the Pune team from the front in 2011 and 2013. Pune did not play in the IPL after 2013, meaning that Singh was in the auction once again

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014)

RCB snapped up Yuvraj Singh for a whopping amount of 14 crores in the IPL auction next. Yuvraj could only score 376 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2014, as statistically, RCB paid him 3 lakhs for one run in IPL 2014. Bangalore dropped him next season to sign him for a cheaper amount.

#4 Delhi Capitals (2015)

Delhi Capitals crossed all limits to sign Yuvraj Singh for a price of 16 crores in the 2015 IPL auction. But, his poor form continued as the all-rounder scored runs at an average of 19.07 in that season and bowled very few overs.

Thus, Delhi released him after just one season.

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-17)

SRH became Yuvraj’s 3rd IPL franchise in 3 years but improved performance in IPL 2016 meant that Hyderabad retained him for the 2017 season. But, because of a complete re-shuffle in the IPL squads, the management had to release him ahead of the 2018 season.

#6 Mumbai Indians (2019)

MI saved Yuvraj from going unsold for the upcoming season as they signed him in the last round of the 2019 auction. If Yuvraj fails this season, this could even prove to be the last season of his career.

