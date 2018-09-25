IMAX Theatre in Kerala?

Many of you would like to know whether any IMAX theaters are available in Kerala. Let’s find out Answers. Kerala’s population is approximately 3.5 crores and they are eagerly waiting to have IMAX theater in Kerala.

As of now, Kerala doesn’t have an IMAX theater until 2018. But Good News is here for all Keralites. As per the recent announcement by Taurus India, First Imax in Kerala will be at Taurus Zentrum Mall in Trivandrum.

List of IMAX theaters in India

Happy to announce that the first IMAX in Kerala will be at Taurus Zentrum Mall, Trivandrum. #Move2Trivandrum https://t.co/07HJxWAA4v — Taurus India (@tiholdingsindia) April 24, 2018

What is IMAX?

Imax is a technique of widescreen cinematography which produces an image approximately ten times larger than that from standard 35 mm film. IMAX theater usually have bigger screen size than normal theater screen.